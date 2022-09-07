A video of popular TikToker William Last trying out seafood at a restaurant has gone viral with over 1.4M views

In the clip, the online comedian is seen handed a fork with a piece of a prawn which he nervously tastes before quickly spitting out

William storms off from the table and Mzansi netizens could not help but poke fun at his dining experience

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video showing popular TikToker William Last’s honest reaction to trying out seafood has left many netizens with belly aches from laughter.

Seafood is any form of sea life regarded as food by humans, prominently including fish and shellfish. Many people enjoy this type of cuisine but William is definitely not one of them.

Online comedian William Last had cyber citizens in chuckles at his regret at trying out prawns. Image: Amara Willian/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A video shared on his daughter’s Facebook page, Amara Willian, shows him seated at a restaurant with a plate of prawns, fish, chips, and salad.

An identified woman holding the cellphone camera is seen handing him a fork with a piece of what appears to be a piece of a prawn. He nervously proceeds to take the fork and smell the seafood. He frowns a little before placing it in his mouth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In less than a few seconds he spits it out in disgust and gets up from the table and walks off. William’s cute daughter is later seen running towards him to check up on him.

The funny video ends with the comedian grudgingly walking back to the table.

Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but laugh and crack jokes at his seafood tasting experience.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Immaculate Mokgoatlheng said:

“Oh, my word that plate looks so good I wish I was sitting next to you guys just so I can help you with it. I LOVE SEAFOOD SO....”

Mervyn Mrewa wrote:

“Seafood mmm to me is peer pressure, I don’t like it.”

Thom Kachimanga commented:

“This is a unique advert for seafood, William is a genius and great comedian, I love you bro here in Malawi.”

Rianze Mia Ndodzo Mmbengeni replied:

“I don't love seafood at all.”

Lamla Skundla responded:

“Ohhh those are my favourites, I love prawns. Have a glass of wine and try them again.”

TikToker William Last shares funny clip of hopes to find soulmate in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that famous TikToker William Last made the internet burst out laughing once again with a funny clip of his hopes to find a soulmate.

williamlast_krm has been doing quite well for himself, and the clip he shared on TikTok proves that his comedic talent is consistent.

The video is stitched with another popular video showing a couple playing a game that answers the question:

"How far is your soulmate?"

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News