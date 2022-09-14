A would-be hijacker found himself on video after a botched attempt to steal a vehicle

The viral clip has amassed over 250 000 views on social media, and many people laughed at the attempted hijacker

The man had to hold on to the exterior of the truck as the driver said in the video that he was going to increase the speed

A would-be hijacker was filmed calmly hanging onto the side of a truck after he tried to take the vehicle by force.

The clip was posted by SA Trucker and has gone viral with over 250 000 views and many people offering their opinions on what took place.

According to the South African, the driver who is recording the video is speaking to the man and says:

"You have to hold tight."

Viewers left many comments; here are some of the best:

@shariwa_ said:

"This level of calmness and composure."

@Zie_Maine said:

"He was being Tom Cruise."

@_avocado_f3 said:

"Tom Cruise has 48 hours to replicate this."

@DolioJ said:

"He's eventually going to have to let go."

@guylikericky said:

"He looks like everything is going according to plan."

@DuncanSkuva said:

"Those eyes are begging for mercy."

@mby_sbu said:

"Someone's situation in a relationship right now."

@thaboshield said:

"Is this an audition for the next Fast & Furious movie?"

