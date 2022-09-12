A Cape Town viral social media post shows a slip for R120 000 worth of petrol

According to the man, he should've been charged R1 200; instead, the attendant allegedly punched in R120 000

South Africans offered their opinions on the viral post, with many wondering why his card didn't decline and questioning his daily 'swipe' limit

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A mistake by a petrol attendant allegedly punching in R120 000 instead of R1 200 has led to a viral social media post.

A Cape Town man was mistakenly charged R120 000 for petrol after an alleged miscalculation. Image: Twitter / Getty stock

Source: Getty Images

Sebastian Santino De Allende says the alleged incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, at a forecourt in Muizenberg, Cape Town.

The Twitter account @Kulanicool posted the image of the slip, and it went viral, with close to 900' likes'.

Like clockwork, South Africans latched onto the viral post and offered their opinions; take a look at several of them below:

@Sifistaz said:

"Why do you have 120k so easily accessible? Anything above 50k should be in a different account, but that’s just me."

@matlhatserm said:

"Yoh!!! They would have to make me a whole Shareholder after taking that much from me."

@S11E11B11A said:

"What? My card would decline if the petrol attended even went R1 above what I asked them to pour."

"Luckily I checked before paying": shocked South African man's R300 petrol bill only gets him 2 litres of fuel

Briefly News reported that Faiek Davids received a big fright on Sunday, August 7, when the R300 he spent on fuel indicated he only bought a paltry two litres of fuel.

The Cape Town man quickly snapped a photo of the unbelievable readout on the petrol tank before he asked to see the station's owner.

According to Davids's Facebook post, he went for a drive in his Toyota 86 sports car to purchase koeksisters and visited the fuel station.

The price of unleaded 95-grade fuel is currently R24.77 per litre, the AA reports. However, based on Davids's post, the petrol price at that establishment was a crazy R150 per litre.

Davids received two litres for R300; luckily, I checked before I paid...I told the petrol attendant to call the owner and was advised to use another pump.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News