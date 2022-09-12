SA Man Charged R120 000 for Petrol After Attendant Makes a Costly Error, Mzansi Reacts
- A Cape Town viral social media post shows a slip for R120 000 worth of petrol
- According to the man, he should've been charged R1 200; instead, the attendant allegedly punched in R120 000
- South Africans offered their opinions on the viral post, with many wondering why his card didn't decline and questioning his daily 'swipe' limit
A mistake by a petrol attendant allegedly punching in R120 000 instead of R1 200 has led to a viral social media post.
Sebastian Santino De Allende says the alleged incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, at a forecourt in Muizenberg, Cape Town.
The Twitter account @Kulanicool posted the image of the slip, and it went viral, with close to 900' likes'.
Like clockwork, South Africans latched onto the viral post and offered their opinions; take a look at several of them below:
@Sifistaz said:
"Why do you have 120k so easily accessible? Anything above 50k should be in a different account, but that’s just me."
@matlhatserm said:
"Yoh!!! They would have to make me a whole Shareholder after taking that much from me."
@S11E11B11A said:
"What? My card would decline if the petrol attended even went R1 above what I asked them to pour."
"Luckily I checked before paying": shocked South African man's R300 petrol bill only gets him 2 litres of fuel
Briefly News reported that Faiek Davids received a big fright on Sunday, August 7, when the R300 he spent on fuel indicated he only bought a paltry two litres of fuel.
The Cape Town man quickly snapped a photo of the unbelievable readout on the petrol tank before he asked to see the station's owner.
According to Davids's Facebook post, he went for a drive in his Toyota 86 sports car to purchase koeksisters and visited the fuel station.
The price of unleaded 95-grade fuel is currently R24.77 per litre, the AA reports. However, based on Davids's post, the petrol price at that establishment was a crazy R150 per litre.
Davids received two litres for R300; luckily, I checked before I paid...I told the petrol attendant to call the owner and was advised to use another pump.
