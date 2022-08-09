A Cape Town man was shocked to see the R300 he spent on petrol only yielded two litres of petrol

Faiek Davids took a photograph of the petrol tank and the post went viral on social media

Davids was putting fuel into his Toyota 86 sports car and was advised by the station's owner to use a different pump

Faiek Davids received a big fright on Sunday, August 7 when the R300 he spent on fuel indicated he only bought a paltry two litres of fuel.

The Cape Town man quickly snapped a photo of the unbelievable readout on the petrol tank, before he asked to see the station's owner.

According to Davids's Facebook post, he went for a drive in his Toyota 86 sports car to purchase koeksisters and visited the fuel station.

He says:

"2 litres for R300, luckily I checked before I paid...I told the petrol attendant to call the owner and was advised to use another pump."

The price of unleaded 95-grade fuel is currently R24.77 per litre, the AA reports.

Based on Davids's post the petrol price at that establishment was a crazy R150 per litre. Here are some of the comments from the post:

RichArd Whitebooi says:

"Hope you got you petrol from another pump."

Earl Kiewitz says:

"How many people paid and never saw the mistake?"

Jason Williams says:

"Good thing you paid attention bro."

