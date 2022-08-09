“Luckily I Checked Before Paying”: Shocked South African Man’s R300 Petrol Bill Only Gets Him 2 Litres of Fuel
- A Cape Town man was shocked to see the R300 he spent on petrol only yielded two litres of petrol
- Faiek Davids took a photograph of the petrol tank and the post went viral on social media
- Davids was putting fuel into his Toyota 86 sports car and was advised by the station's owner to use a different pump
Faiek Davids received a big fright on Sunday, August 7 when the R300 he spent on fuel indicated he only bought a paltry two litres of fuel.
The Cape Town man quickly snapped a photo of the unbelievable readout on the petrol tank, before he asked to see the station's owner.
According to Davids's Facebook post, he went for a drive in his Toyota 86 sports car to purchase koeksisters and visited the fuel station.
He says:
"2 litres for R300, luckily I checked before I paid...I told the petrol attendant to call the owner and was advised to use another pump."
The price of unleaded 95-grade fuel is currently R24.77 per litre, the AA reports.
Based on Davids's post the petrol price at that establishment was a crazy R150 per litre. Here are some of the comments from the post:
RichArd Whitebooi says:
"Hope you got you petrol from another pump."
Earl Kiewitz says:
"How many people paid and never saw the mistake?"
Jason Williams says:
"Good thing you paid attention bro."
Source: Briefly News