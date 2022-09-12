Dashcam footage captured on Sunday, 11 September, shows a near head-on collision

A BMW driver overtakes a truck seemingly at high speed despite the road markings indicating a solid line

South African social media users weighed in on the situation, which could have been a lot worse

Dashcam footage shows the moment a motorist narrowly avoids a head-on collision.

A car veers onto the incoming lane in the blink of an eye. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was loaded onto Vehicle Trackerz (sic) Twitter page and has been viewed over 45 000 times.

A time stamp on the Video indicates the incident occurred on Sunday, 11 September 2022. The location has not been confirmed.

The clip is an example of a driver overtaking a truck despite the road markings indicating a solid line.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to road safety organisation Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck, who said it's important to answer three questions before thinking of overtaking:

"Is it legal? Is it safe? Is it necessary? Not all overtaking on "legal" road markings will be safe. Drivers must be alert and remain cautious , and remember when in doubt - do not overtake."

South African social media users, of course, weighed in on the situation that unfolded, and we've included several reactions below:

@MaBhekzon said:

"This clip shows you how easy it is to be involved in a head on collision. That was close."

@AbutiMatt said:

"Overtaking a truck on a curve is madness."

@TKilePacket said:

"On a curve, are you mad??"

@maelanemashudu said:

"You can’t over take on a curve because u can’t see the on coming traffic that was a stupid decision from the BMW driver."

@SibusisiweGqos1 said:

"This happened to me when i was solo driving from EL back Jhb in 2019… happy to report it took me off long distance driving forever!"

