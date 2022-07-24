Driving a car is a big responsibility, but these drivers caught on camera performing badly show that some people shouldn't be behind the wheel

The list includes a truck driver that changed lanes without looking and using an indicator and a driver who didn't know which lane to drive in

The dashcam footage shows moments that should never happen on public roads, as these driver's actions are a danger to everyone

A clip of the 14 worst drivers in Britain showcases just how many motorists on the road don't know what to do.

14 bad drivers were caught on camera causing serious transgressions on public roads. Image: Facebook

The viral clip was uploaded by UNILAD Tech and showed several driving infringements by motorists who are dangerous to themselves and others.

According to Brake.Org, between 2012 and 2019, an average of five people were killed on the United Kingdom's roads daily.

There's a reason why every driver in the world has to undertake a test before being allowed to drive on a public road: it's a big responsibility.

This is what the internet had to say about these terrible drivers:

Rebecca Becky Weir says:

"The person trying to parallel park ought to be ashamed of themselves."

Michael Kay says:

"They haven't, got someone to do it for them probably, stand-ins making a few bob but putting everyone else at risk."

Peter JM says:

"People only learn how to pass their test then don't bother to learn how to drive."

Worst drivers in SA revealed: VW Polo owners take top position, study shows

Briefly News reports that in South Africa The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) conducted a study of local drivers. Titled the South African Fatal Crashes in Context, to ascertain which cars are most commonly driven by the country's worst drivers.

The top three cars used by South Africa's worst drivers are Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Quantum. However, the majority of the country's worst drivers drive VW Polos, as they have recorded the highest number of speeding fines and fatal accidents.

The period studied was from October 2017 to June 2021, during which 37 583 fatal car accidents resulting in 45 232 deaths took place.

