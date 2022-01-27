The South African Fatal Crashes in Context study, conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, has revealed the worst drivers in South Africa

Most of South Africa's worst drivers drive Volkswagen Polos, with Toyota Hilux bakkies and Toyota Quantums in close second and third place

The involvement of Toyota Quantum minibuses in a large portion of fatal car crashes has raised concerns over their use in public transport

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) conducted a study of South African drivers, called South African Fatal Crashes in Context, to ascertain which cars are most commonly driven by the country's worst drivers.

The top three cars used by South Africa's worst drivers are Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Quantum. However, the majority of the country's worst drivers drive VW Polos, as they have recorded the highest number of speeding fines and fatal accidents.

The period studied was from October 2017 to June 2021, during which 37 583 fatal car accidents resulting in 45 232 deaths took place, TimesLIVE reports. 16.7% of these accidents involved a VW Polo.

Findings of the South African vehicle study

Toyota Quantums were involved in 12.2% of the fatal car accidents during the period, and Toyota Hilux vehicles were recorded in 14.2% of the accidents, according to EWN. This aligns with vehicle sales figures in South Africa, which show the Hilux and Polo as the two top-selling vehicle models in the country.

While Quantums are not one of the highest-selling vehicles in the country, they are popular for use as minibus taxis, which has raised concerns about their role in public transport. In addition, the study shows that taxi drivers are involved in many fatal car accidents, primarily due to speeding.

“The high number of speed infringements committed by public transport-type vehicles such as the Toyota Quantum is unacceptable and needs to be addressed,” the RTMC said.

South Africans react to car accident statistics

@kruger_greg asked:

"What are the most popular new cars?"

@Lindani_031 remarked:

"Lol Polo drivers will never find peace, shem."

@itsvannbruh shared:

"BMW is beating the allegations."

@BeegeeGregory said:

"Omw, I shall slow down in my Polo from now on."

@Dredb24 asked:

"Would it not be due to people who have just received their licence buy a VW Polo as their first car?"

