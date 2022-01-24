This March will mark two years since the beginning of the State of Disaster, but health experts have expressed that it should be ended

The reason for this is that people are experiencing Covid-19 fatigue, which has led to protocols not being correctly adhered to

22 456 have received a vaccine dose in the last 24 hours, with the total percentage of vaccinated South Africans totalling 32.6% of the population

JOHANNESBURG - This March will mark two years since the beginning of the State of Disaster, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Health experts have expressed their belief that the State of Disaster, along with other Covid-19 regulations, should be scrapped as people are experiencing Covid-19 fatigue, which has led to protocols not having their desired effect.

According to EWN, Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, said that the regulations are disruptive and that Ramaphosa should end the State of Emergency.

Health experts believe that President Ramaphosa should end the State of Disaster. Image: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's current Covid-19 statistics

Yesterday (23 January), South Africa reported 1913 new Covid-19 infections. These new cases drove the country's total number of infections to 3 581 359, IOL reports. This means that the positivity rate is 8.6%.

Gauteng has the most new cases, with the Western Cape following closely behind. Conversely, the province with the lowest number of new Covid-19 infections is the Free State.

22 456 have received a vaccine dose in the last 24 hours, with the total percentage of vaccinated South Africans totalling 32.6% of the population. However, less than 30% of South Africans are fully vaccinated.

South Africans react to health expert's recommendations

@rob_kuc shared:

"I unironically never want social distancing and mask-wearing to end."

@cohen_brother believes:

"The only thing creating a state of disaster is the State Of Disaster."

@RussLamberti said:

"Possible that the Covid-19 policy establishment is aiming to get us to trade the State of Disaster for vaccine mandates. An unacceptable deal, obviously."

@safercapetown asked:

"Which other country in the world has a State of Disaster that makes parliament irrelevant and redundant? Is it just South Africa that has the "constitutional dispensation" or is there somewhere else?"

@Jonathan_Witt shared:

"Nothing should replace the State of Disaster. It’s illegitimate and it should be replaced by sweet bugger all."

Experts warn against lifting the State of Disaster, strategic plan needed

In earlier news about the State of Disaster, Briefly News reported that a sudden lifting of Covid-19 restrictions along with the State of Disaster could result in disaster according to experts.

Many political parties and private sector interests seek a swift end to the social distancing restrictions but experts caution against acting too hasty.

A strategic plan will be needed if the State of Disaster is lifted leaving ministers to implement their own regulations. The legislation would need to be introduced in order for low-impact measures to be maintained without the State of Disaster Act in place.

