Experts Warn Against Lifting State of Disaster, Strategic Plan Needed

President Cyril Ramaphosa was cautioned against ending the national state of disaster too soon

Experts warned that legislation needed to be put in place to allow ministers to act in response to any changes during the current pandemic

These laws would also be invaluable in the event of another pandemic in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - A sudden lifting of Covid-19 restrictions along with the state of disaster could result in disaster according to experts.

Many political parties and private sector interests seek a swift end to the social distancing restrictions but experts caution against acting too hasty.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Chan Soon-Shiong Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at the University of Stellenbosch. Photo credit: @CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

The Sunday Times reported that a strategic plan will be needed if the state of disaster is lifted leaving ministers to implement their own regulations.

The legislation would need to be introduced in order for low-impact measures to be maintained without the state of disaster act in place.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Professor of infectious diseases at Stellenbosch University Wolfgang Preiser said that it was time to learn to live with the disease but cautioned that this did not mean ditching all of the Covid 19 measures.

Business Tech reported that a delay would be needed to introduce regulations that would allow the government department to regulate Covid 19 rules and react to any developments.

Another issue is the county's ability to deal with future pandemics and the lessons learned from Covid 19 have been invaluable.

Siviwe Gwarube of the DA was critical of the government's handling of the disaster act and said that he didn't want to look back six months from now and realise that the disaster act was extended in order to circumvent procurement regulations and siphon funds.

"Won't help the poor": EFF rejects R11 bn World Bank loan, SA says it's useless

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters have South Africans divided after issuing a statement regarding Mzansi's R11 billion World Bank Loan.

Heading to their Twitter account, the party called the loan "senseless and irrational" and has asked citizens to reject the economic policy it believes will only benefit "a few whites and co-opted blacks".

Going on, the EFF explained how the loan was just another ploy by the wealthy minority and corrupt government officials to loot state money.

“The National Treasury is using the plight of the poor and the COVID-19 crisis to entrench neoliberal policies. It is a fallacy that the R11 billion World Bank loan will help poor people in any way. The same was said about the R70 billion IMF loan, but parasitic charlatans of the ruling party looted it while hundreds died while waiting for vaccines.”

Source: Briefly News