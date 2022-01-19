An unnamed woman reportedly drove a brand new VW Polo through the window of a Durban-based VW dealership

The lady, who is supposedly in her 30s, did not suffer any serious injuries, according to the paramedics that were called to the scene

Social media users have been responding in various ways to the news of the accident with many calling out Polo drivers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman accidentally drove a blue VW Polo through the car dealership's window. The Durban-based VW dealership reportedly had Emer-G-Med Paramedics on the scene to respond to the issue on Wednesday, 19 January.

Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med revealed that there were no serious injuries to be reported. It is currently unclear if the woman, who is in her 30s, had been taking the vehicle out for a test drive or if she had purchased it.

IOL reported that the vehicle was brand new. A Facebook post shared by Emer-G-Med revealed that the dealership is based in the Durban CBD.

An unnamed woman reportedly drove this brand new VW Polo through the car dealership's window. Image: Emer-G-Med (Pty) Ltd

Source: Facebook

Below is the post shared by Emer-G-Med Paramedics:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users were left in shock by the news

Rennette Crock said:

"Seriously! This is happening way to often at dealerships, hope it was their car that they bought and not another customers' who was due to take delivery!"

Cecile Kiley asked

"Lucky packet license?"

Moloko Clifford Mapunya shared:

"Customer doesn't know how to drive, stay away from new cars if you don't know how to drive."

Njabulo Mthembu commented:

"That's what happens when you bought it [license] at Shoprite."

Angela McGarry Vermaak wrote:

"Shoprite licence..."

Ke Swenka Corya added:

"It had to be a Polo..."

City of Joburg calls out reckless Polo driver from viral video

In other Polo news, Briefly News previously reported that Polo drivers are always the brunt of car jokes. A driver of the infamous car was seen sitting in the passenger seat while the car 'drove itself'. This video was shared widely on the internet.

The official Twitter account for the City of Joburg called the driver out for his reckless behaviour shortly after the clip went viral. They shared the video to the account with a bit of a witty caption to go along with it.

Saffa tweeps took to the replies section to share their responses to the reckless driver. Many made jokes about Polo drivers and their bravery.

Source: Briefly News