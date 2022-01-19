A video clip showing the inside perspective of cops trying to pull a full taxi over has Mzansi sharing some hilarious jokes

The 30-second video is wild from start to finish and contains ongoing commentary from passengers within the vehicle

The most hilarious part of the incident was the reaction of a student seated in front of the person recording the video

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Twitter user Daniel Marven shared a 30-second clip of a taxi being pulled over. The perspective was from those inside the vehicle who seemed to have been yelling at the driver to listen to the police officers.

The clip starts with the cops, siren blaring, signalling the driver of the public transport vehicle to pull over. The driver starts speeding up and the police vehicle speeds to the other side of the taxi in order to block him.

A small crash sound is heard and during the entire ordeal, the name 'Gaddafi' is being screamed out by the passengers. A child dressed in his school uniform seemed to be on the edge of his seat and as soon as the taxi came to a standstill, he hopped up with his bag and made his way to the exit.

This kid's reaction to the taxi he was in being pulled over by cops has locals laughing out loud. Image: @danielmarven

Source: Twitter

With over 18 000 views, the clip went viral overnight:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users want to know who Gaddafi is

@j_musapelo shared:

"Gaddafi thought they were shooting a movie, reality struck behind bars."

@karabo_karabo_ responded with:

"Gaddafi doesn't want to stop."

@TshwareloJankie said:

"Gaddafi doesn't wanna face the cops."

These netizens were confused about the school boy's reaction

@Neo_Monkwe wrote:

"So vele at the end of the video, he ran away."

“What is the world coming to”: Makeshift double-decker taxi has people of Mzansi screaming

In other peculiar taxi news, Briefly News previously reported there really is nothing people will put past taxis. Seeing a taxi with two rows of seats attached to its roof has left the people of Mzansi both concerned and in stitches.

We have seen taxi drivers replace steering wheels with monkey wrenches and windows with black plastic bags, but this is just next level. Facebook page SA Long-distance Truckers shared a clip that shows a taxi driving on the road with two rows of seats attached to its roof, carrying passengers.

While it does not look and sound like this is in Mzansi, the people of South Africa have had a good laugh at this makeshift double-decker taxi. A lot of laughs were had but there were also many who left messages of great concern in the comment section.

Source: Briefly News