A video of a makeshift double-decker taxi has left social media users both concerned and in fits of laughter

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the clip, showing a taxi driving on the road with two rows of seats attached to its roof

While the clip left many laughing at the innovation, many were very concerned about the passengers sitting in these seats

There really is nothing people will put past taxis. Seeing a taxi with two rows of seats attached to its roof has left the people of Mzansi both concerned and in stitches.

We have seen taxi drivers replace steering wheels with monkey wrenches and windows with black plastic bags, but this is just next level.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a clip that shows a taxi driving on the road with two rows of seats attached to its roof, carrying passengers.

“It's definitely not overloaded...…”

People react to the questionable upgrade to the taxi

While it does not look and sound like this is in Mzansi, the people of South Africa have had a good laugh at this makeshift double-decker taxi.

A lot of laughs were had but there were also many who left messages of great concern in the comment section. This is just too much lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

Carmen Denyssen said:

“As funny as it is, the sad side of their reality hits hard. Desperation knows no boundaries. Not everyone has the privilege to have their own vehicle and many cannot afford alternative means of transport. They do what they have to do, in order to get where they need to go, to "survive", by jeopardizing their own safety and lives.”

Joan Willenberg said:

“I rest my case, what is the world coming to. God please help South Africa.”

Whitney van Belling said:

“I thought SA could not be beaten ♀️♀️♀️”

Greig Dovey said:

“For those who like the wind in their hair...”

Couple thank unknown taxi driver for showing concern when they were stranded

A sweet Mzansi couple wanted to thank an unknown taxi driver for showing concern and offering help in their time of need. It is not every day that someone shows such selflessness, reported Briefly News.

The days of stopping for hitchhikers or assisting with a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road in SA, are over. Crime has scared people into putting their safety before kindness.

Taking to the #ImStaying Facebook page, Heslene Williams shared her and her husband’s #ImStaying moment. Breaking down after their car overheated and having watched multiple cars drive by, finally a taxi driver stopped to ask if Heslene and her hubby needed help.

Source: Briefly News