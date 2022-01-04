An SA couple was touched by a kind taxi driver who pulled over to offer help when they were on the side of the road

Heslene Williams shared her and her husband’s #ImStaying moment on social media, thanking the unknown driver for his care

Many fellow SA citizens showered the driver with praise, highlighting that Ubuntu still runs strong in our beloved country

A sweet Mzansi couple wanted to thank an unknown taxi driver for showing concern and offering help in their time of need. It is not every day that someone shows such selflessness.

Heslene Williams shared her and her husband's #ImStaying moment when a taxi driver offered help in their time of need.

Source: Facebook

The days of stopping for hitchhikers or assisting with a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road in SA, are over. Crime has scared people into putting their safety before kindness.

Taking to the #ImStaying Facebook page, Heslene Williams shared her and her husband’s #ImStaying moment. Breaking down after their car overheated and having watched multiple cars drive by, finally a taxi driver stopped to ask if Heslene and her hubby needed help.

Heslene and her other half do not know the name of the man who showed them kindness, however, they are hoping this message gets back to him. They are grateful for his compassion.

“Hi everyone... My husband and I just had our #Imstaying moment ... Been test driving our vhen when it suddenly overheated.. This driver was the only one that pulled over to ask if everything is fine and if there's anything he can do to help... And so many cars have passed us already... If someone know this driver please say we do appreciate his concern... Bigups for lending a helping hand to someone in need...❤️”

Mzansi applauds the caring taxi driver

While many understand the fear of stopping to help someone, seeing that there are still those who do is truly refreshing. The comment section of Heslene’s post was flooded with sweet messages, thanking the taxi driver for showing care during times when it is rare.

Take a look at some of the touching comments

@Busisiwe Zwane said:

“That's so kind of that driver. Blessings in abundance.”

@Malibocs Moyo said:

“God bless this driver, this driver got humanity.”

@Jim Mtuze said:

“We drivers always try to help because we know any car can disappoint you any time.”

@Govender Johnson said:

“I SALUTE HIM!”

Haibo: Saffas react to video of more taxi drama, driver told to focus on his job

One South African guy has said he will not buy a car and explained that using public transport, such as taxis, is more rewarding. The local man can be heard in a video saying he enjoys travelling in taxis because there is drama, reported Briefly News.

In the viral video, passengers are fighting over who should count the money and one of them lashes out at the driver. It seems the clip was shot in Cape Town and the isiXhosa speaking passengers are arguing about the change and one tells the driver to focus on doing his job.

In the same clip, the other guy tells the other passenger that he will hit him if he doesn’t count the money. The clip is going viral on Twitter and many people are reacting to it.

