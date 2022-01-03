A man thought it was a good idea to race his luxury whip up and down the beach... until it landed in the water

A social media user shared clips of what happened to the Range Rover, showing the catastrophic ending

Some felt sorry for the driver while others felt he got what was coming to him after pulling a risky stunt like that

The silly season has some people doing questionable things. This man learnt his lesson quickly after his Range Rover went for an unintended dip in the ocean.

A man thought he was clever racing his Range Rover up and down the shoreline until he went for a swim with his boujee whip. Image via Facebook @Smindlo Lo Ophushayo

Everyone has heard a Lambo owner rev their engine ridiculously loud at a stop street or a Ferrari owner takes off like a jet just to impress, but never have you seen a Range Rover galloping across the shoreline like a majestic stallion… have you?!

Facebook user Smindlo Lo Ophushayo shared two clips of a man racing his expensive Range Rover up and down a beach in Richards Bay. Showing a ‘How it started vs how it ended’ side-by-side, Smindlo showed the luxury whip taking a swim… we can only imagine how the owner was feeling.

People react to the jaw-dropping clips

Seeing the videos, many were left speechless. Some feel it serves the man right for trying to show off while others cringed at the sight of their dream car being destroyed by salty sea water!

@Chris Van Heerden:

“And the insurance gets this video and they don't pay nice, love it.”

@RW Meyer:

“I hope the recovery costs him dearly... make him famous... also broke many by-laws.”

@Sbusiso SandLink:

“Maybe he saw this on a TV commercial and believed it.”

@Sibusisiwe Ngcobo

“They had fun, shame. And that outweighs the damage and embarrassment! This too shall come to pass.”

