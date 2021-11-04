A young man has got many talking as he narrates an encounter he had at a filling station

@KwabenaWann shared on Twitter that he witnessed a Range Rover driver buying just R125.00 worth of fuel

He also revealed that all the windows of the car were surprisingly lowered

A netizen has got many talking as he took to social media to share an encounter he had that involved a Range Rover user.

In the Twitter post sighted by Briefly News, @KwabenaWann shared that he just saw some one who rides a range rover buying fuel for as low as R125.00 (Ghc50) and had their front and back windows rolled down.

Picture of a Range Rover and Car being fueled Image: @Rove MENA/Flickr, FEDERICO PARRA/Getty Images

Source: UGC

"My first time seeing someone buying 50cedis fuel for Range Rover. The man roll front & back windows down."

Many who saw the tweet seemed very intrigued and surprised about it. The post at the time of this publication has close to 1,400 likes, and more than 200 retweets with over 30 comments.

Briefly News has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Ayam_Blue commented:

When I started buying my own fuel, I’ve realized fresh air is good for the body."

@dsm_Degeneres wrote:

Money no dey ground

From @KwesiAbabiomen1

The car is not for him don't worry

@KofiSarpong1 commented:

Hwɛ, eno be easy like that oo.

From @word_addict1:

Ibi mechanic or car wash attendant wey dey want take go rush. E no be in own!

@MMenshera replied:

He's the driver or he went to rent the car

Source: Briefly.co.za