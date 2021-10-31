“Content, My Brother”: Man Has SA Laughing, Gifts Himself ‘Phoney’ BMW & Keys

A picture of two local guys apparently buying a new ride has social media users laughing

In the pictures, one guy hands another his 'car keys' which is actually just a house key

The hilarious moment quickly had social media users laughing in the comments section

Two local gents have social media users questioning just how far peeps will go for a social media moment. The silly dudes took a pic next to a brand new BMW, making it look like they just purchased the new ride.

A picture of two local guys apparently buying a new ride has social media users laughing. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the hilarious image. He simply captioned the post with a bunch of laughing face emojis.

In the pics, one guy hands another his brand new car keys. There's a twist though- it seems the car keys are actually just some old door locks.

Naturally, the phoney social media flex had social media users laughing. Many people felt it was some seriously funny commentary on just how far peeps would go for an internet flex.

Check out some more of the comments below:

@shoombejr said:

"Is this what we call to create your own happiness."

@mattermso said:

"Wow, back door garage keys. Kongratyulatshizi."

@Mmakgos60065556 said:

"Bathong."

@MntungwaMbulaz3 said:

"Iskhiye sendl.....ayi cut cut."

@DominicPooe said:

"He bought the whole shop mos."

"Grootman moves on": Silly madala can't decide who to vote for, SA in stitches

In more funny news, Briefly News previously reported that pictures of a seriously funny local man have social media users talking. It seems the silly guy has been changing political party loyalties for quite a few years now, rocking everything from DA to ANC and EFF attire all in his lifetime.

The silly man had peeps convinced he was attending multiple political gatherings for the free food and booze.

Check out some of the reactions to the funny pics below:

@_morare said:

"I like how he always wears the same jogger when he is in politics man is focused."

@Mbovux said:

"My guy is focused, he doesn't want to loose."

@ndusibeko7 said:

"He borrows you his vote. Wise man."

@Last_Caller said:

"We should be like him, this loyalty in politics is kaak..."

@WINSTON74502263 said:

"The man needs a new t-shirt every few years."

@iamabolshevik said:

"Good investment strategy. It's called diversifying your portfolio to reduce risk."

Source: Briefly.co.za