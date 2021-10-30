A seriously funny madala has SA laughing after rocking the merch of many different political parties

In the pics, it seems the old guy just changes his political ties to whatever mood suits him and SA is definitely here for it

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite reactions to the pics which you won't want to miss

Pictures of a seriously funny local man have social media users talking. It seems the silly guy has been changing political party loyalties for quite a few years now, rocking everything from DA to ANC and EFF attire all in his lifetime.

A hilarious old man just can't decide who to vote for. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The silly man had peeps convinced he was attending multiple political gatherings for the free food and booze.

Check out some of the reactions to the funny pics below:

@_morare said:

"I like how he always wears the same jogger when he is in politics man is focused."

@Mbovux said:

"My guy is focused, he doesn't want to loose."

@ndusibeko7 said:

"He borrows you his vote. Wise man."

@Last_Caller said:

"We should be like him, this loyalty in politics is kaak..."

@WINSTON74502263 said:

"The man needs a new t-shirt every few years."

@iamabolshevik said:

"Good investment strategy. It's called diversifying your portfolio to reduce risk."

"Grootman moves on": Silly madala can't decide who to vote for, SA in stitches

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Cyril Ramaphosa is causing quite a stir on social media after he shared a video on his Twitter account of him campaigning for the municipal elections on 1 November.

The ANC leader captioned his post:

"Thank you to all our people who continue to come out in large numbers every day around the country to listen to the message of the African National Congress. Your unwavering support to our campaign strengthens our resolve. None of this would be possible without our volunteers."

In the video, you can see a massive crowd of people hanging on to every word of the President as they cheer him on. He is loving the positive reactions and shows no concern for the pandemic or putting the lives of his supporters in danger.

People who are coming across the President's post are quickly hitting the comment section and are outraged by the number of supporters who flocked to see him. His lack of adherence to Covid-19 protocols and total disregard for social distancing has left Saffas disappointed and angry at the President.

Briefly News picked out some thought-provoking comments:

@dzungi:

"I don’t see any social distancing? Or it doesn’t matter since you are campaigning?"

@MalukhaLucas:

"Covid-19 is suspended due to political science."

@LukheleSporo:

Hope you remember all these super spreaders when you convene your so-called family meetings in January 2022, Mr President. Without a doubt, there'll be results from these. Don't put a blanket blame on all of us, single out your party & your EFF cousins. Don't blame alcohol also."

@CliveRobinsonn:

"Did you take all of the congregations temperatures and note their details in a book with their ID numbers and make them answer Q's about coughing and stuff? Or did you just decide to ignore your own rules and laws?

@ForumSway:

So the Covid-19 regulations don't apply anymore clearly? If this Covid thing was so serious that people would be forced to participate in a trial that actually kills people and those that impose it refuse to take liability why are they NOT adhering to their own rules??"

@2lilcrazykid:

"Cyril is really taking us for fools, clearly there is no pandemic, but come one week after Nov 1 we will have 50k cases and back to level 3 and he will blame it on us turning up to vote."

Source: Briefly.co.za