President Cyril Ramaphosa is in hot water after he shared a video of him speaking to masses of people and disregarding Covid-19 protocols

The President shared the video on his Twitter account, which has two million followers, and South Africans are outraged by his irresponsible behaviour

The video shows people packed in a tight outdoor area with no space between them as they are engrossed by the President Ramaphosa's patriotic messages

Ramaphosa is causing quite a stir on social media after he shared a video on his Twitter account of him campaigning for the municipal elections on 1 November.

President Ramaphosa has hit the campaign hot but forgot Covid-19 regulations along the way. Image: Cyril Ramaphosa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The ANC leader captioned his post:

"Thank you to all our people who continue to come out in large numbers every day around the country to listen to the message of the African National Congress. Your unwavering support to our campaign strengthens our resolve. None of this would be possible without our volunteers."

Take a look for yourself:

In the video, you can see a massive crowd of people hanging on to every word of the President as they cheer him on. He is loving the positive reactions and shows no concern for the pandemic or putting the lives of his supporters in danger.

People who are coming across the President's post are quickly hitting the comment section and are outraged by the number of supporters who flocked to see him. His lack of adherence to Covid-19 protocols and total disregard for social distancing has left Saffas disappointed and angry at the President.

Briefly News picked out some thought-provoking comments:

@dzungi:

"I don’t see any social distancing? Or it doesn’t matter since you are campaigning?"

@MalukhaLucas:

"Covid-19 is suspended due to political science."

@LukheleSporo:

Hope you remember all these super spreaders when you convene your so-called family meetings in January 2022, Mr President. Without a doubt, there'll be results from these. Don't put a blanket blame on all of us, single out your party & your EFF cousins. Don't blame alcohol also."

@CliveRobinsonn:

"Did you take all of the congregations temperatures and note their details in a book with their ID numbers and make them answer Q's about coughing and stuff? Or did you just decide to ignore your own rules and laws?

@ForumSway:

So the Covid-19 regulations don't apply anymore clearly? If this Covid thing was so serious that people would be forced to participate in a trial that actually kills people and those that impose it refuse to take liability why are they NOT adhering to their own rules??"

@2lilcrazykid:

"Cyril is really taking us for fools, clearly there is no pandemic, but come one week after Nov 1 we will have 50k cases and back to level 3 and he will blame it on us turning up to vote."

Mzansi is not impressed with the ANC pledge signing: "We don't need any pledge, we need service delivery"

In other news, Briefly News reported that the President and the African National Congress held a pledge signing event for close to 10 000 ANC councillor candidates to hold themselves accountable and do better in providing services for communities.

The signing event was held at the Alberton Civic Centre on Tuesday night, 19 October ahead of the municipal elections in less than two weeks.

Ramaphosa told ANC candidates that by signing the pledge, they are making a declaration to their communities. He also acknowledged that there are certain areas in which ANC councillors have failed to deliver services or have been involved in corruption.

Source: Briefly.co.za