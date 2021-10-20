The African National Congress has made all its councillor candidates sign an accountability pledge ahead of the local government elections

The candidates have pledged to better serve their communities as well as ensure that corruption comes to an end

South Africans are not convinced that the ruling party will uphold its pledge, stating that they've had 27 years to deliver

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress held a pledge signing event for close to 10 000 ANC councillor candidates to hold themselves accountable and do better in providing services for communities.

The signing event was held at the Alberton Civic Centre on Tuesday night, 19 October ahead of the municipal elections in less than two weeks.

Ramaphosa told ANC candidates that by signing the pledge, they are making a declaration to their communities. He also acknowledged that there are certain areas in which ANC councillors have failed to deliver services or have been involved in corruption, however, the pledge signing signifies that councillors have committed to do better, according to IOL.

He added that the pledge signing was a commitment to put an end to corruption.

Ramaphosa says the party will not defend ANC leaders involved in corruption

Ramaphosa emphasised that the ANC is against any form of corruption and that the party will not back leaders who have charged with corruption, reports eNCA.

"We will not stand by for wrongdoing, no matter who is involved. We will not protect any ANC leader, public representative or any member who faces charges of corruption or other serious offences," said Ramaphosa.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party will enforce the pledge and will also hold councillors who do not uphold them accountable.

"We will not hesitate to act against councillors that undermine the contract that we are entering with the people. We want to believe that the councillors that are here and elsewhere throughout the country are going to stay true to the pledge of the African National Congress," said Mabe.

Mzansi is not excited about the ANC's pledge

South Africans on social media shared their thoughts about the pledge signing. Many are not convinced that there will be a difference in service delivery. Others want the ANC to make sure that councillors have the qualifications to take up office.

Here's what some people had to say:

@lebelo_tebza said:

"For 27 years we don't need any pledge, we need service delivery. Period."

@chewesn said:

"Would you vote for ANC if the municipality appointed someone with a tourism qualification in the electrical department because he or she is connected n not appoint a qualified electrician....mind you they kept us since 2012 as an intern only to appoint comrades with no qualification?"

@d4dorothy said:

"With all due respect Sir, but if the ANC has not done it by now, they aren't going to. People are tired of the lies."

@Judaeda3 said:

"Now you are angry, Phosi Phosi I am excited about the panellist list and the new Mayoral candidates selection criteria, hope you verify their qualifications and do a lifestyle audit. Corruptions and frauds will end soon."

@MoiloaOa said:

"Sorry, Mr President it's not working. The vehicle is completely beyond repair. Can’t be fixed!!! It will not go any further."

