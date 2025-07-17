SA Excited by Mbali Nhlapho’s Tip to Lose Belly Fat With Two Ingredients in Viral TikTok Video
- South Africans were excited after a famous housekeeper came back on social media after a hiatus
- The Mzansi lady, best known for her viral tips, shared how people could easily lose belly fat with just two home ingredients
- Social media users were grateful for the plug and interacted with her in the comments of her now-viral TikTok post
Mbali Nhlapho is one of the most famous housekeepers in South Africa. Her helpful tips and remedies have turned her into Mzansi’s go-to person.
The wise lady took a break from social media and recently came back with a much-anticipated tip for people to lose belly fat easily. As winter comes to an end, people expressed how excited they were for the warmer days.
During summer, people wear fewer clothes and ditch the layers that shielded them from the cold temperatures. The fashion after winter has passed is mostly to accommodate the heat, which exposes a person’s physique.
Mbali Nhlapho shares belly fat remedy in viral TikTok video
The famous housekeeper understood that winter would last for another month before South Africans could enjoy warmer days. Nhlapho also took note of how people always rush to get their summer bodies during the last days of summer.
The housekeeper plugged people with a quick and easy remedy to fight the stubborn belly fat with just two home ingredients. She advised people to boil cloves in a pot of water and squeeze a lemon into the mixture.
She explained that the liquid is to be drunk every morning and advised pregnant people and moms who breastfeed not to drink the mixture. South Africans were grateful and excited to try out Nhlapho’s remedy soon.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA wowed by easy belly fat remedy by Mbali Nhlapho
Social media users discussed the recipe in a thread of over 317 comments:
@Elishya De Souza said:
“She’s back just like that!”
@Cherel Leo stated:
“Will I lose weight during that process, mommy? I only want to lose belly fat.”
@Zanele😍😘 wondered:
“Hello, sisi Mbali, if I may ask, is there anything else I can use to lose belly fat without drinking cloves, because people say you could get pregnant when drinking cloves?”
@Carmen wondered:
“How much water, cloves and lemon? How long do you boil it, and how much do you drink in the morning, only in the morning on an empty stomach?”
@user2666371515090 asked:
“Can I use it while breastfeeding?”
@Mbali Nhlapho, housekeeper replied:
“No, you can’t.”
@Alvina💓😊 asked:
“How much of the cloves?”
@Mbali Nhlapho, housekeeper, responded:
“A teaspoon.”
