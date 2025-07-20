A South African woman was tired of buying electricity every 10 days and decided to completely stop using her geyser

Earlier this week, she showed Mzansi a much cheaper alternative that still allows her to enjoy a warm bath without breaking the bank

South Africans were wowed by her new way of life and shared more suggestions in the comments section

Some of the most essential things have become a luxury in South Africa, like electricity and food.

A Mzansi woman made lifestyle changes after her weekly electricity bill milked her dry. Image: @tsakane_africa

Source: TikTok

While the food prices continue to surge, Eskom is doing the same and making it harder for people to afford electricity. Mzansi has complained about the amount of money they spend on electricity units, only for them to last less than a month.

A woman on TikTok shared that her R1000 units barely make it to day 10. She realised that she had to make serious life changes in order to save up a little bit of money.

Woman swaps geyser for cheaper alternative

A South African woman, Tsakane Christa, was tired of spending R1000 every 10 days on electricity. The woman realised that she had to make some lifestyle changes and stopped using her geyser.

Christa found a heating bucket and explained that it was a much cheaper alternative to the geyser that milked her dry. The bucket heater also uses electricity, but it works like a giant kettle.

They come in multiple different sizes, whether it’s a five-litre bucket or 20 litres. Christa shared with Mzansi how she adjusted to her new normal.

She filled the bucket heater with water and plugged it into the socket. After the water had boiled, she poured it into her bathtub.

The woman decorated her tub with candles and placed an electronic device to catch up on her favourite show while enjoying her warm bath. Over half a million people viewed her now-viral TikTok video, which she captioned:

“Welcome to my reality. This economy is so wild, I've had to trade my geyser for a bucket with a plug.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by lady’s new way of saving electricity

Social media users were amazed by the woman’s hack and also made a few suggestions:

A Mzansi woman found a cheaper geyser alternative to avoid spending thousands on electricity. Image: @tsakane_africa

Source: TikTok

@Kabelo Monamo commented:

“We are not mad enough as a country.”

@Nessa shared:

“Instant water heater is a little bit more convenient, especially for the ladies, that bucket of water is heavy.”

@MsMo wrote:

“Gas geyser is the way to go, my love. My 2x 19kg bottles last me about five months.”

@Angilique Olifant realised:

“This electricity thing is a serious problem now.”

@Sediie warned:

“Please be careful of the handle. We use the same one at home, and the handle broke with hot water inside, and I burnt my legs.”

@Veli sighed:

“We should not be living like this.”

@Yolanda Mkhontwana🌸 commented:

“R500 gets me 88 units.”

@🧡Zel🧡asked:

“Would it be easier to lay an extension cable to the bathroom so you don't have to carry that heavy bucket around?”

@kamo💋wrote:

“Economic indicator.”

Source: Briefly News