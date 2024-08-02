A Cape Town gent busted Eskom and their scamming ways by monitoring his electric meter

The man from the mother city studied his meter to see when the units decreased and why

Netizens shared their stories in the comments and threatened to protest if things do not change soon

An intelligent guy from Cape Town studied the baffling decrease in his electric units.

A man from Cape Town found out about ESKOM's scam of decreasing units. Image: @bradstevetiktokcelebs

The gent figured out that Eskom was scamming people after evaluating the problem.

Cape Town gent busts ESKOM scam and shares ridiculousness of electricity units

Electricity is one of the country's many flaws. Mzansi citizens complain daily about SARS and Eskom being rip-offs.

Recently, a gent from Cape Town investigated the swift decrease in electricity units. He carefully evaluated the situation and found out that Eskom was scamming people.

He saw that the electricity units kept decreasing swiftly even with no electric device plugged in. Netizens threatened to protest against Eskom's scamming ways.

The gent shared the clip on his TikTok and captioned it:

"Electricity is a huge problem Cape Town / South Africa , we need to do something about this ASAP."

Netizens react to ESKOM's units decreasing swiftly

Mzansi is outraged by Eskom's scamming that they are in favour of load-shedding making a comeback soon:

@Aamena أمينةwants to take action soon:

"Everyone sharing their posts and no action is being taken … When are we protesting guys? That’s the one thing we’re actually good at!!!!!!"

@Suzanne prefers loadshedding:

"Guys ,be honest 2 or 4 hours of load shedding can rather come back but spending so much money on electricity is no joke."

@BigdickMacballs007 tested out the scam:

"I switched off every thing in the house and it still kept ticking...there is fraud going on here."

@Just_A_Spiritual_Girl exposes her electric bill:

"Currently R6000 per month for a 2 person household."

