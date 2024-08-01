A clever gent showed off how he put his National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowance to good use

The guy went on to unveil his dilapidated backroom and gave online users a raw renovation journey

Netizens enjoyed watching the man transform his living space, and many were inspired as they showered him with heartwarming messages, while some had mixed reactions

Halala! The National Student Financial Aid Scheme came through for this young gent, and he showed off how he cashed out on it.

A student used his NSFAS allowance to transform his dilapidated backroom. Image: @rooi_mabuza.

Man uses NSFAS allowance to renovate dilapidated backroom

This guy inspired many young people with his impressive take on his NSFAS allowance. The man who goes by the TikTok handle @rooi_mabuza gave viewers a glimpse into how he renovated his dilapidated backroom.

@rooi_mabuza said he used his NSFAS allowance to upgrade his room at home, and he took his followers on the transformation process. The video grabbed many's attention, clocking over 454K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi claps for the young gent

Many South Africans were proud of the man and flocked to the comments section to compliment him, while some were not impressed by his gesture.

Fairness said:

"I’m proud of you bhud."

Nicky Shongwe wished the gent well:

"God Bless Mfana."

Airforcenana05 was in awe:

"This is so cute."

RevineSk@80 commented:

"Smart Boy."

Sis-Maleta was impressed:

"It says a lot about you…very responsible and that you will be more when you start working."

Gvo was not here for the man's renovation:

"I'm not against the renovations. It looks nice. But such posts are the reason why they wanna stop NSFAS funds."

