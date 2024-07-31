A lady's huge Clicks toiletries haul video wowed many people in South Africa, and the clip went viral

The young stunner revealed that her shopping cost more than her monthly bond repayment

Netizens chimed in the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the woman's shopping spree

This hun flexed her Clicks toiletries haul on TikTok, which shocked and amazed many people in Mzansi.

A woman in Cape Town Woman showed off her massive Clicks toiletries haul in a TikTok video. Image: @charnetorres

Source: TikTok

Massive Clicks toiletries haul wows SA

A woman in the mother city became the talk of the town after she showed off her massive Clicks haul, which dropped jaws online.

The video shared by @charnetorres on TikTok shows the young lady in one of the Clicks stores in Cape Town. The stunner had a huge trolley filled with toiletries that she had purchased. @charnetorres went on to call out the store while taking to her caption.

She revealed that everything in her shopping trolley from the Clicks store cost more than her monthly bond repayment, but she ultimately shared that it was "worth it."

Watch the video of the young babe's massive toiletries haul below:

Social media users react to woman's toiletries haul

The online community flocked to the comments section to express their thought on the hun's shopping spree, while some simply cracked jokes.

CJ said:

"Yoh my mother would ask me if I’m shopping for the whole street."

MissJ added:

"Solid 5k easily."

To which the hun responded by saying:

"Dude.. it was about 7k. Clicks makes sure."

Luckiest girl on the planet cracked a joke, saying:

"I’d do this too if I was not paying."

Caithlin simply said:

"Sbwlll."

Tėėdy_t commented:

"This is over R2000."

