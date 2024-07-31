A woman on TikTok showed the consequences of her excessive retail therapy

The lady is seen dipping bread in her most expensive splurge after payday

Netizens related hard to the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments

A woman shared a realistic video on how drip is forever.

A Mzansi woman blew her paycheck on clothes and neglected monthly groceries. Image: @anamsonto

Source: TikTok

The lady sacrificed grocery shopping to revamp her wardrobe with stunning and expensive pieces.

Woman spends pay cheque on shopping spree only has bread and R9 for the month

Young people always chant, 'Drip is forever,' whenever they are about to splurge on anything beyond their budget. Nowadays, groceries are what chows the drip cheque, but a TikTok lady was tired of spending her money on onions, rice, and other wholesome foods.

She decided to treat herself to expensive sneakers, which left her broke for the rest of the month. The lady showed her followers that she only had R9 in her bank account and some bread.

The month is long, but the drip is forever. The lady at least has the hottest sneakers and will have a flat stomach from hunger.

She captioned her funny clip:

“I still have bread, though.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to the woman’s values and priorities when it comes to her pockets

Mzansi related to the woman’s instant penniless status and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@𝓚𝓪𝔂🫧🧸related:

"Sooo reallll omg."

@Ntokozo M ensured the baddie that she was not alone:

"Our bank balances are twins."

@T A B E E S O reminded Mzansi:

"The drip must go on. It’s dezember in a few months."

@Zaza shared comforting words:

"You made the right decision, drip is everlasting."

@KaMalandela❤️. cosoled the young lady:

"Hunger is temp drip is forever."

@OnlyAboutKhanyi is following the baddie's footsteps:

"This is gonna be me this month, drip is for life bandla."

