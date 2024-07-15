A woman on TikTok bought herself new sneakers for work

The lady could not bring herself to wash her dirty white Nike Airforces, so she bought new white sneakers from Mr Price

Netizens came to a mutual agreement that the shoes are stunning but a nightmare to walk in

A lady on TikTok, Aphiwe Mjaja, asked Mzansi for a quick fashion opinion.

The lady showed off her new work shoes ahead of her shift.

Mr Price's hard-to-walk-in sneakers have Mzansi buzzing

Mr Price is known for its trendy fashion, electronics and beauty products. The brand has become a national convenience store because of its stunning offerings.

A woman on TikTok who would do anything for convenience went shopping for a new sneaker because she could not wash her dirty white Nike Airforce sneakers. The latest sneakers resembled the Italian brand's Superga.

Mzansi loved Mr Price's fashion

Aphiwe bought the white sneakers ahead of her work shift. The lady was happy with her new splurge, but she needed a second opinion or more.

She hopped on her TikTok to ask Mzansi for their opinion on her latest splurge. She and Mzansi came to a mutual understanding that the shoe was stunning, but it was a nightmare to walk in.

Netizens were swift with their responses; here, take a look:

@shared her experience with the sneakers:

"They are beautiful but so painful & I've had mine for almost two years."

@Mbulaz’omnyama shared:

"They bare so painful, I've bought them before."

@uShukela oNsundu will never buy sneakers from Mr Price again;

"I bought sneakers from MRP one time and after a week or so they were ruined, so I never trusted them again in that department."

@Amahle shared some good advice:

"Have plasters at the back to protect yourself because they did me dirty."

@leratohlapane24 thought the sneakers looked similar:

"It’s giving Michael Kors, they are beautiful."

@Nolwazi Mkhize still has hervstunning pair:

"They are gorgeous, I have had them for more than a year and they still look good."

Briefly News shared the one thing about Mr Price which is that they will have their customers’ backs. The buyer has clearly been studying new trends and found out that Adidas has recently dropped one of the hottest sneakers of the season.

