Twin TikTokkers enjoy seeing double and have dedicated their account to documenting identical patterns

The TikTok recently amazed Mzansi when they caught uni students wearing the same hoodie

Mzansi laughed at the priceless moment, which made the clip viral

Mzansi was amazed when uni students were able to favour a new uniform.

Mzansi twin TikTokkers record a glitch in the matrix where a group of uni students rock the same hoodies. Image: @maseko.twinz

Source: TikTok

The students were spotted wearing identical hoodies from Mr Price.

Mr Price's hoodies are unmatched

Mr Price is one of Mzansi's most loved stores. The store offers the latest trends in fashion, electronics, and beauty products.

Twin TikTokkers, who are obsessed with identical patterns, were amazed by a satisfying scene. The pair recorded a glitch in the matrix where a group of university students were seen wearing the same hoodie from Mr Price.

The students stood in different social groups and amazed Mzansi with how identical their styles were. Of course, Mzansi will buy the same clothes from a popular store, but seeing more than two people twinning in one place is quite amusing as it is rare.

The twins captioned their satisfying find:

Watch the video below:

Mr Price's fashion trends

Mr Price offers the youth trendy fashion at an affordable price, making it possible for young people to bump into each other while rocking the same outfit. Amused netizens commented:

@Lihle knows MRP fashion all too well:

"One thing about mrp clothes, you’ll sit down and see your self by the shop and at the same time walking to the bus stop."

@YT : Thembelihle Maseko expressed what they would have done in the situation:

"Knowing me I’d call all of them and take a picture."

@Maddie❤️‍ added a funny comment:

"Me walking out but I'm actually walking in."

Mzansi shops at Mr Price

Briefly News recently reported that a lady plugged South Africans with Mr Price outfits, and online users were in awe of the clothing. In the video, the hun showed off various fashion pieces she came across in the store, and the clip gained a massive attraction.

Social media users loved the stunner's plug as they flooded the comments section inquiring for more fashion tips. The stylish fashion piece showed off her hourglass figure and had netizens ready to get BBL.

