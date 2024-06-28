One thing about Mr Price is that they will have their customers’ backs

The buyer has clearly been studying new trends and found out that Adidas has recently dropped one of the hottest sneakers of the season

Mr Price knew that they had to plug their people and created a dupe of the sneaker

Mzansi cannot deal with how fast Mr Price studies and produces trends.

Mr Price has Mzansi shaken with their new Adidas Samba dupes. Image: @saragisellelkapay

Source: TikTok

The popular Mzansi store has now made a hot Adidas sneaker available at their shop.

Mr Price bringing all the heat

Although we have appreciated Mr Price for always having her back when it comes to cool fashion trends by creating dupes of some of their customers’ favourite luxurious items, when is it too far? The store has now created one of Adidas’ famous sneakers, the Samba.

Fans have been gushing over the sneakers since they came out. Clearly, Mr Price was taking notes because they made a tube as fast as possible. A lady on TikTok quartered Mr Price red-handed and filmed the similarities between the two sneakers.

The lady captioned her post:

"One thing about Monsieur Pricé… Please live your best dupe lives guys! Its not that serious hey."

Watch the video below:

Mr Price fans are living their best dupe lives

Mr Price always has its customers' backs when it comes to offering cool trends at low prices. The store even goes the extra mile by recreating a luxury item for its customers to enjoy.

This time around, they’ve created a dupe of an Adidas hot sneaker, and this is what netizens had to say:

@ladyDi sahred a funny comment:

"Mr Price needs to start offering home loans soon."

@Linani shared vital info:

"Sambas are R450 at Small street they look super real."

@Rae shared a trick:

"Such a great everyday shoe, plus if you wear a wide leg pants no one will even notice."

Briefly News recently reported that twin TikTokkers enjoy seeing double and have dedicated their account to documenting identical patterns. The TikTok recently amazed Mzansi when they caught uni students wearing the same hoodie.

Mzansi laughed at the priceless moment, which made the clip viral. Mr Price is one of Mzansi's most loved stores. The store offers the latest trends in fashion, electronics, and beauty products.

