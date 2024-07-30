A babe took to social media to showcase her brand-new vehicle after she encountered an accident

In the clip, the stunner unveiled her whip, and the footage gained massive attraction online, gathering loads of views

People reacted to the woman's story as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

This hun showed off how the Road Accident Fund came through for her in a big way, and people were left impressed.

A woman showed off her brand new car after her Road Accident Fund approval, and shares a TikTok video. Image: @precious_zwane0.

Woman bags new car after Road Accident Fund approval

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @precious_zwane0 shared a video showcasing her journey of acquiring a new vehicle.

The lady first shared a screenshot of the SMS she received from the Road Accident Fund. The organisation approved the woman's claims, and she got herself a brand-new Hyundai.

@precious_zwane0's footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Social media users react to the woman's video

The online community was amazed by the hun's clip, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts. Some simply gushed over her stunning vehicle.

Tshepang567 said:

"Plug us on how to get the money."

Yaya wrote:

"Enjoy wena girl as long ungaveli ku I blew it, ngcela uzongshayisa ksasa ngo 7 ngivele ngisayi emsebenzini nglinde imali zam."

MachupeSA commented:

"You are beautiful."

Hannah's_vlog_diaries wrote:

"Congratulations. I'm also waiting for mine. It's been five years."

Pam advised the lady, saying:

"Please spend it wisely I don't want to see you ku I blew it yhini."

User said:

"Yes, wena gal."

SA maths teacher buys first brand new car with cash in heartwarming video

Briefly News previously reported about an educator who flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones.

