A lady took to social media to show off her big girl purchase and netizens were amazed

In the clip, she flexed her brand-new luxury whip and the footage geared many views, likes and comments

People gushed over the stunner's ride as they flooded the comments section, showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman shared her journey of purchasing her first brand-new car in a video making rounds online.

A lady unveiled her first brand-new luxury car in a TikTok video. Image: @desireemoeletsi0

Source: TikTok

Woman gets Audi as first car

One lady who goes by the TikTok handle @desireemoeletsi0 gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she obtained her first brand-new car. In the footage, the hun can be seen in a vehicle driven by one of the Audi employees.

@desireemoeletsi0 went on to showcase how she signed a few papers and when she was finally handed her luxury whip, which she unveiled at the end of the clip. It was a white Audi. Taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"So I did a thing. Say hi to my First baby girl."

Take a look at the lady's video below:

Netizens shower the woman with praises

Social media users loved the lady's content as they rushed to her comments section to gush over her new vehicle while others clapped for her big win.

Marsie shared:

"This is beautiful, Desi Congratulations, my friend!"

Honeyfavored said:

"Congratulations, my sweetie pie; I am so inspired."

Ontshiametse expressed:

"This is the kind of content I like to see. Congratulations, Desiree. God is so faithful."

Destinyvhuyo08 wrote:

"Congrats! God is good all the time."

Flo_Mclula commented:

"Congratulations. It suits you well."

