A lady showed people the moment she made a big girl purchase, which inspired many online users

In the TikTok video, the stunner can be seen walking into the Hyundai car dealership, where her car was wrapped in a black cloth with a red ribbon on it

Netizens congratulated the woman on her milestone, sharing messages of admiration and well-wishes

A South African lady was filled with pride and joy as she celebrated purchasing a new car.

A South African lady unveiled her brand new Hyundai car in a TikTok video. Image: @maziibuko_n

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her brand-new whip

In a video posted by @maziibuko_n on TikTok, the young lady walks into the dealership. The stunner wore a black top, beige miniskirt, boots, and a black handbag to pair up the look.

As the clip progressed, the young lady unveiled herself, standing next to her car wrapped in a black cloth. On top of the vehicle was a red ribbon, a glass of sparkling wine drink and a few other items. The stunner moved around her car as she stared at it in disbelief. She then goes on to lie on her vehicle. At the end of the video, her grey Hyundai car was unveiled.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates the new car owner

The young lady's video attracted over 206K views, with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. Netizens were proud of her milestone and flocked to her post with heartwarming messages.

Vico Premium Suits said:

"Congratulations enjoy all your travels."

Amanda added:

"Congratulations cc it beautiful enjoy every moment."

Paulina_seabi simply wrote:

"Congratulations."

Tebogo commented:

"New year new beginnings congratulations dear God never fail."

Jabulile lovedalia M wished her well, saying:

"Siyakubongisa…. Enjoy every journey may the open roads lead you to more blessings."

Khutšo said:

"He never fails indeed. Congratulations and safe travels on the road."

