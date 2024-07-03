A young man from KZN waves the South African flag sky high as he was honoured at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair

The 19-year-old Grade 12 student has proven his greatness as he engineered an autonomous solar-powered vehicle

South Africans celebrated Siqiniseko Mpontshane on a Facebook post where his victory moment was announced

A 19-year-old matric student showed off his brilliance by engineering an autonomous solar-powered vehicle.

An innovative KZN student was honoured at the Eskom International Science Fair. Image: @Show off Africa

The prodigy made Mzansi proud for modelling his excellence on an international stage.

Mzansi youth doing big things

The youth of Mzansi are creating their own success stories without the guidance of a contradicting society. They are breaking generational curses and stereotypical norms by embracing who they indeed are.

A 19-year-old matric student from KwaZulu-Natal amazed the country when he was awarded for exploring his curiosity and hunger for closing a wide gap in the motorist world. Siqiniseko saw the faulty design of vehicles that depend on diesel, petrol, and electricity to operate and tried to fill the gap.

Mzansi closing the motorist gap

While Elon Musk was ahead of his time when he invented Tesla, this young Mzansi prodigy was even ahead when he suggested that the world make more use of our natural resources. He engineered an impressive autonomous solar-powered vehicle that was greatly appreciated at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

His exceptional research in sustainable transportation blew the fair’s minds. Siqiniseko’s vehicle features a wireless trailer with a supercharging station for eco-friendly operations.

In May, the innovative genius represented Mzansi at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition in Bali, Indonesia. Mzansi could not be more proud of this king and showered him with compliments:

@Ronald Osogo expressed their pride for the student:

"Kudos, these are the minds this continent needs to spur change going into the future."

@Joseph Cheruiyot appreciated the young man's work:

"Congratulations, making us proud as Africans."

Mzansi produces prodigies

