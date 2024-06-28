Meet South Africa’s youngest and only Associate Professor of Mathematics Education with a Y2 rating from the National Research Foundation (NRF).

The 31-year-old doctor named Hlamulo Mbhiza from Limpopo always knew that mathematics would be his ticket out of poverty

Dr Mulo, as he is known, has always felt compelled to find the similarities between mathematics and his personal life

Meet South Africa’s trailblazer, Prof Hlamulo Mbhiza from UNISA.

Dr Mulo is a true inspiration to the youth of Mzansi as he achieved greatness at such a young age.

Mzansi’s trailblazers inspiring the youth

There’s no doubting Mzansi’s ability to produce trailblazers, as there’s one brought into light every other day. The country has just learned that we now have the youngest and only Associate Professor of Mathematics Education in the country, Dr Mulo.

The Prof has the winning Cinderella story of not letting his background define him. The gent grew up experiencing poverty but rose above his biggest obstacle by determining to do well in school, particularly with mathematics.

The doctor had a special relationship with the subject and believed that it would take him to the streets of The City of Gold. Despite his many challenges along the way, Prof Mbhiza nurtured his relationship with the subject.

Striving to better Mzansi

Mbhiza was able to bridge the gap between rural mathematics education through research that took a deep dive into his personal relationship with the subject. He realised the bias in mathematics education that focused on urban and township schools.

This brilliant realisation inspired the professor to investigate rural education landscapes among mathematical educators and students. Because of his admirable work, this year, the doctor received Unisa’s prestigious Principal’s Award for Research Excellence and was celebrated for his NRF Y2 rating that he received in 2023.

Mzansi is proud of the young master who keeps on doing great things.

Mzansi being recognised

