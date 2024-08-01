A man on TikTok shared how SARS was unfairly deducting money from the working-class

The absurdly high tax rate is holding the working class back, as netizens have stated in a TikTok post

Netizens agree with the man on TikTok that SARS and ESKOM are the financial downfall of the country

A man on TikTok is tired and frustrated with the high tax deductions by SARS.

A gent on TikTok started a debate on how SARS became the financial downfall of South Africa. Image: @isizilomuntuomnyama/TikTok/@Stock

Mzansi agreed with the man that SARS and ESKOM are keeping the country from thriving.

Gent uncovers SARS’ unfair deductions on working-class

Every year, every month, every day, South Africans complain about the high cost of living. Even some people working in elite places whine about the recession haunting South Africa.

People living paycheck to paycheck claim to not even see the difference between what they are paid and when they are broke, as things stay the same. Their day-to-day lives are still the same; all they do is go to work and repeat without seeing any desired results.

A man on TikTok shared how SARS deducted tax money from the working class. The amount of money being deducted shocked Mzansi and soon uncovered South Africa’s downfall.

The TikTok gent shared how different salaries are strangled by SARS:

R15K becomes R13.6K

R20K becomes R17.4K

R25K becomes R21K

R30K becomes R24K

R40K becomes R31K

R50K becomes R37K

R60K becomes R43K

R75K becomes R52K

R100K becomes R67K

Mzansi found the deductions ridiculous and unfair. The gent captioned his TikTok post:

“Dealing with SARS is heartbreaking. How can someone earning R43K before deductions end up with only R23K net? It’s painful to see hard work reduced to eating pap & eggs. Is anyone else feeling the sting of high Texas?

"High Taxes: Are They Holding Us Back? Navigating the realities of taxation with SARS is tough. How can someone earning R43k before deductions end up netting only R23k? Seeing hard work reduced to pap and eggs is disheartening. Are high taxes holding us back?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to SARS high tax rate

Mzansi is unhappy with SARS' high tax rate and pins them with the country’s downfall:

@mana_s cannot believe the higjh tax rate:

"Mina i think we must protest against this guys. R10000.00 these days is equivalent to R3000.00."

@Nomfundo Innocentia Nkosi has had enough:

"It painful, but they must support criminal in prison while we suffer here outside."

@Leanne Lintnaar is fed up:

"And after that we must pay tax on everything we buy. This is not on anymore."

