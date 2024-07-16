A woman on TikTok has been serving Mzansi with payslip after payslip, causing major chest pains

The lady, Boni, came back to share an engineer's super salary

The digits are as long as phone numbers and needs one to totally sober up to get the total amount

A woman on TikTok has dedicated her account to serving Mzansi with payslips of people who earn more than the amount of money that one can ever dare to imagine a month.

A woman on TikTok shared an engineer's super salary online. Image: @SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images/@lifereset_za/TikTok

The lady has been making sure to crush Mzansi's souls with the long numbers she had been distributing.

Woman crushes Mzansi with R1.9M engineer salary

When it comes to some professions, we need to think about how much they make a month or how much they make at all. Lately, a woman on TikTok has dived into school Mzansi on how much engineers with a GCC (Government Certificate of Competency) in South Africa are making a month and annually.

The lady named Boni showed Mzansi the payslip, which shows an amount of R214 657,66 before deductions and R165 692,26 after. Boni captioned her post:

"Some people who wished for their maths teachers to be sick."

Watch the video below:

Different engineers and their salaries

On average, an electrical engineer with a GCC certificate earns about R130 000 a month. In a year, the engineer can score R1.5M and R800 an hour. Entry-level positions can start at R58 300 a year, but the most experienced enjoy up to R9.3M.

Earnings of different engineers:

Traffic engineer - R85 001

Superintendent - R80 531

Engineering manager - R60 000

Project engineer - R45 000

Electrical engineer - R45 000

Design engineer - R43 450

Maintenance manager - R40 000

Service manager - R35 000

Service engineer - R28 438

Team leader - R26 161

Netizens experienced major chest pains as they read the payslip and commented:

@Tlholo gets chest pains on the daily:

"I am banker. I see clients' take home and ke phela ke ahlame ke maketse. Ppl are getting paid out there."

@mojela thinks that teachers deserve better:

"I feel bad for teachers, government needs to increase salaries on a crs note."

@Tsheps could not deal with the high salary:

"I saw one and I was sick for the whole year, training centre manager with a bonus of R900k."

