A man ranted about tax and the two-pot system in a TikTok video. Image: @mashmricho.

Man complains about R8K tax and 2 pot system pension fund

A gent who has his priorities in order showcased how he was planning for his future retirement life. The young man who goes by the TikTok handle @mashmricho unveiled the massive amount he has to pay for tax.

@mashmricho showcased his two-pot system pension fund amounts. The estimated savings pot value for the gent was R30,000.00. The estimated tax the man will be required to pay is R8,775.00. The amount of his fees, which he would receive, is R21,225.00.

Mzansi weighs in on import tax issues in SA

Social media users were shocked, and many reacted to the man's footage by sharing their thoughts and sayings.

Imange said:

"Don't forget to calculate how much you would have lost on savings when you reach 65yrs..is not worth it."

Haps expressed:

"As employees, we have been so quiet for so long, worse, we tolerate nonsense offered by the government. The government is ripping us apart."

Sthe Khumalo shared:

"I'm taking my money, what if I die before retirement? People will be fighting to get my money even when they are excluded from the Wil."

Naledi__S commented:

"I don’t care, I am withdrawing. I wanna make myself happy now and eat the money I worked hard for."

Nkulie added:

"The government came up with this two-pot system to relieve its employees from Debts. People are struggling to pay bonds, cars, school fees, etc. What are you going to do with thirty rands? Mxm."

Woman slapped with R2K Shein import tax bill, Mzansi feels her pain

Briefly News previously reported one South African shopper was not entirely impressed with the tax import bill she received after ordering on Shein.

A lady expressed her frustration on the video platform after she was hit with hefty customs fees on her Shein order. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @ofunwa109, showcased her tax import bill, which amounted to R2038.14.

