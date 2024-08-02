“Buy Properties at Your Own Risk”: Woman Shares Breakdown of Nearly R10K Levy

A homeowner living in a complex shared on TikTok that she had to pay nearly R10 000 in levies

The woman stated that somehow she missed the previous month's payment and had to pay double

Social media users took to the video's comment section with advice and encouraging words

Lots of money was spent on unpaid levies for a home in a complex. Images: Richard Darko / Getty Images, @homely_home6 / TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman had to fork out nearly R10 000 when she mistakenly skipped paying her levies for the previous month.

Home content creator @homely_home6 uploaded a video on TikTok outlining the fees she had to pay as a homeowner living in a complex. She shared that she had to pay for two months because she missed last month's payment, which cost her R9156.16.

In the video, the woman told app users:

"Yoh, guys. Buy properties at your own risk because the levies are really showing us flames. Pay your levies as soon as possible every single month. Do not skip."

She then confessed to the public:

"I'm broke now since I parted with almost R10 000."

Watch the video below:

What is a levy?

The property-finding hub MyProperty explains that levies are the costs of running a complex. These fees include municipal rates and taxes, limited building insurance coverage and repairs and maintenance.

Netizens respond to nearly R10K in levies

Members of the online community took to the content creator's comment section with encouraging words and provided the property owner with advice.

@vincent_ezrah assured the woman:

"The levies come with a peace of mind when it comes to security."

After looking at the breakdown of the costs, @6ix_kg shared their opinion:

"Your levies aren't bad at all. It's the electricity that's killing you. This is still much cheaper than renting at the same complex."

@glance301 told the online community:

"That's why I keep saying nobody can ever convince me to buy property when I'm not financially ready."

@azandeava, a single mother, shared their thoughts:

"I can't afford to commit to a bond in this economy. Renting gives me peace of mind. If I can't afford it, I can move and downsize."

Man knocks on stranger's door and pays his rent

In other news, Briefly News reported about a YouTuber who ensured a man didn't miss his payment for the property on which they stayed.

A content creator knocked on a man's door, asked how much he paid for rent and gave him the exact amount in cash, leaving the man feeling emotional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News