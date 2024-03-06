Prince Kaybee attempted to give peeps advice on property ownership and said a house is a liability

Kaybee shared that owning a house can be very costly as there are many factors to consider, making it a liability instead of an asset

The Wajelwa hitmaker's lengthy X post saw him getting roasted for sharing his views on the concept of owning a house

While buying or owning a house might be considered one of the most significant achievements to some, Prince Kaybee gave peeps a reality check.

Prince Kaybee got mocked for sharing his views on property ownership. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee says a house is a liability

South African music producer Prince Kaybee gave unsolicited advice on owning a house in South Africa. The Wajelwa hitmaker said a house is a liability, considering the many factors to consider when looking to purchase one.

Including the monthly payments that go into paying off the home loan, making a house a liability instead of an asset.

"A house is a liability, something that can’t produce monthly or annual income is not an asset UNLESS you are beyond losing your property even if income is an issue then you might be good."

Kaybee wants Mzansi to look at the grim reality of unemployment in SA

In his argument, Kaybee said homeowners could opt to sell the house, but the money would not sustain them for long, looking at the unemployment rate in the country.

"You might argue should you hold on to it long enough you will sell for profit, possibly yes but for how long, how long do people keep jobs in South Africa?, how many repossessed house have you seen on auction? A house just takes your money every month like any liability. Not saying don’t buy a house but know that its a liability, this is just me with the many houses I’ve lived in, not theory that I read on google."

Mzansi argues with Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee's lengthy X post saw him getting roasted, with many peeps giving their views.

@Ori_RSA joked:

"Buying a house and put it in Air BnB, then go to live in free shacks by Khayelitsha >."

@PrivateJay01 argued:

"Owning a Property is not a liability. 20 Years ago was Yesterday and many have finished paying their bonds and House belongs to them now. Some pay off bond in 5-10 Years and house becomes theirs."

@Mothematiks said:

"Buying a house or investing in property are two different things. Just buying and expecting miracles is a liability yes. Investing is broad, and it is sure not a liability."

Prince Kaybee gives artists advice

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee gives artists financial advice on spending income before they fulfil their obligations.

Kaybee said that they are in debt if six venues pay upfront, and the artist spends the money before performing at those shows. His advice resonated with many people who agreed with him and said artists are in debt if they spend their income before earning it.

Source: Briefly News