Prince Kaybee Says Death Can Sometimes Be Preventable, Divides Mzansi

Prince Kaybee has divided South Africans with his controversial opinion about actions and consequences

Speaking specifically about death, the local media personality said that sometimes it's man-made actions that result in undesirable consequences

Many felt that the musician was referring to the recent deaths of Mpura and Killer Kau and slammed him for being insensitive

Prince Kaybee is currently trending on social media after he shared his thoughts on a debated issue. The opinionated media personality spoke up about actions and consequences and how people should take responsibility for their actions.

The media personality was not speaking about anything in particular but many linked his statement to the recent passing of Mpura and Killer Kau and unproven allegations that the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was drunk.

Prince tweeted:

“It doesn’t mean if it happened it was meant to happen, we need to ANTICIPATE HARM!!! Most things are man made so you influence your destiny in many ways that's why prevention is CHIEF!”

The reactions were understandably very divided:

@hloni_jurist said:

“Those people are sons to their parents, brothers to someone, uncle to some kids. Many times they were warned about drink and driving but when a person is dead, you don’t say publicly I told them!!! You are a DJ yourself, many times you were a passenger in a drunk crew, you are.”

@pressplaysa said:

“Not referring to anyone or any specific incident, but alcohol abuse in the entertainment industry is a major concern, a serious discussion is needed about the influence of alcohol abuse by the industry on the youth. Is every death God’s Plan?”

@garaatwamokethe said:

“If you believed in what you are saying then we wouldn’t even know Hazel or your body parts.”

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

In other Prince Kaybee news, the music producer revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a R350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want R2.5 million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

He continued: “I didn’t wanna expose that lousy R350k but you kept on pushing me.”

His revelation left social media in tatters as Mzansi weighed in.

