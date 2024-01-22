Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee shared his dos and don'ts of the music industry

His response left fans howling as he mentioned a mistake he made that made him top the trends list

Prince Kaybee told a fan that they should refrain from sending private photos, and many were left chuckling

Music producer Prince Kaybee has some sound music industry advice, but his fans were left chuckling.

Prince Kaybee says do not send adult pictures

A fan asked the muso about his dos and don'ts of the music industry. @_Mhlekazi asked:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA advice on do's and don'ts in the music industry?"

Prince Kaybee's response was one many did not expect. The DJ said people should not send private pictures.

Prince Kaybee's private area blasted all over social media

The response was received with laughter from fans, as expected. This is because Prince Kaybee is speaking from experience. In 2021, a female DJ, Hazel Mahazard, exposed Prince Kaybee's private picture on social media.

After denying it for hours after the picture was shared online, he finally acknowledged it and apologised to his mother and his baby mama Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo, also known as Zola Zeelovin'.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

Hazel then later sent out an apology as per Prince Kaybee's letter of demand.

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybees advice

As expected, netizens were left floored by his response and the hilarious memes started flooding.

@Thato_Pru joked:

"Please send them to me I’ll keep it a secret."

@GI_Irvin laughed:

"Wow mara this guy’s sense of humour."

@xo1ani said:

"We are not complaining njena."

@Zindzi_Sand asked:

"Speaking from experience."

Prince Kaybee remixes Ralf Gum's song despite his persmission

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee allegedly went and remixed Ralf Gum's Take Me To My Love despite his refusal.

The Gugulethu hitmaker's remix made its way to the socials and sparked a heated debate among netizens.

