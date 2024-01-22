Prince Kaybee allegedly went and remixed Ralf Gum's Take Me To My Love despite his refusal

The Gugulethu hitmaker's remix made its way to the socials and sparked a heated debate among netizens

While some fans complimented the remake, others were stunned that Kaybee went against Ralf Gum's wishes

Prince Kaybee's alleged remix of Ralf Gum's ‘Take Me to My Love’ sparked a debate among netizens. Images: princekaybee_sa, ralfgum

Haibo, it's said that Prince Kaybee decided to remix Ralf Gum's Take Me To My Love despite his refusal. KaBillion's version was shared on social media and left netizens' tongues wagging. Mzansi threw shade at Kaybee for remaking the song without Ralf Gum's permission, while others praised the remix.

Prince Kaybee reportedly remixes Ralf Gum's song

Some drama may be on the horizon after Prince Kaybee allegedly remade Ralf Gum's song. Remember when the Gugulethu hitmaker shot his shot to remix Take Me To My Love, and Ralf said no?

Well, despite moving on from the humiliation, it seems KaBillion may have gone back and remixed the song anyway.

In a Twitter (X) post by South African DJ, Lebza The Villain, he shared a video of himself vibing to Kaybee's version of Ralf Gum's track:

"3-step remix 'Take Me To My Love' by @PrinceKaybee_SA. Hayi, me I like it!"

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's remix

Netizens aren't happy that Prince Kaybee may have gone against Ralf Gum's wishes, further claiming that he ruined the classic:

YouDunnoVusi was disappointed:

"Ralf Gum told this oke not to do it, but he still went ahead and ruined an all-time house classic."

Solphendukaa asked:

"Kaybee did it anyway?"

AlfredoTaGinci said:

"This is exactly what Ralf Gum didn't want!"

wani_banuza wrote:

"Some things should be left alone."

Meanwhile, some netizens were feeling Kaybee's alleged remix and gave it a thumbs-up:

South African DJ, Shimza complimented the remix:

"Sounds like it’s fire!"

Lloyd_Itu was impressed:

"I’m afraid he cooked."

ArthurLebza said:

"Tjo tjo, but this is nice!"

VincentMahlan12 loved the remix:

"This one is on fire, guys! Ralf Gum must think about this song."

