Dricus Du Plessis made a historic win in the UFC and has left many South Africans beaming with pride

The athlete received a shout-out from South African viral kid Desmond Koolen aka Desi on TikTok

Online users' hearts melted over the kid who gave a warm message to the UFC legend Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis made waves in the fighting world. The new champion was in a nail-biting fight against Sean Strickland

A UFC Champion, Dricus Du Plessis, got a message from Desmond Koolen in a TikTok video. Image: @actually_its_adele / Chris Unger

Dricus Du Plessis inspired Desmond Koolen, who went viral for praising the Springboks. Online users joined him in congratulating the new UFC champion.

Dricus Du Plessis get congratulations from viral child

In a video by @actually_its_adele, a kid known as Desmond showed people that the UFC champion was getting lots of love from South Africa. In the video, he said SA was proud of him.

Watch the sweet message below:

Dricus Du Plessis has South Africa raving

Many people commented that Desmond should become a sports ambassador. People were gushing over his message for the fighter.

PreciousLav commented:

"South Africa is estatic..We are proud. They underestimate South Africa but DDP showed them what SA are all about..Well Done."

Kirsty_PorkysPickles wrote:

"You are such an amazing soul ."

Banutty added:

"Hear me out... but Desi should be our sports ambassador ! Obviously during school holidays only! We care about your education."

appleuser88689258 gushed:

"And we so proud of you."

LatinoWarrior added:

"Little Brother you are awesome, we're proud of you too."

DesCptUk gushed:

"You are such a an awesome kid."

Cheeky Goose was in awe:

"We love this kid."

@MsJazzyd1Cpt applauded:

"Desi, I hope Dricus sees this and you get to meet him."

