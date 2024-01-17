Desmond Koolen's proud mother showed a video of her child in his school uniform, and he happily modelled it

The kid is well known for being a spirited Boks fan on the internet, and many were delighted by his poses

People on TikTok were full of jokes and were gushing over the cute child who looked keen on school

It is back-to-school season in South Africa, and one kid was a viral hit. The adorable child sensation Desmond Koolen, had people gushing once again.

Desmond Koolen, who went viral on the socials modelled his school uniform for 2024 in a TikTok video. Image: @actually_its_adele / TikTok

Source: TikTok

A recent video shows how cute the kid looked after getting ready for school. Online users had commentary about the cute kid

Desmond Koolen models school uniform in TikTok video

A young kid, Desmond Koolen, donned his school uniform in a video by @actually_its_adele. In a clip, his mother introduced him, and he looked adorable as he stepped out in his uniform.

Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers rave about Desmond Koolen and mom

Online users thought it was cute to see the little kid in uniform. Many commented on the video, raving about his school uniform.

xolee gushed:

"That school is not ready for this 'Young Sheldon.'"

Sista ntswembu were amazed:

"The shoes looks like size 5 sharp neh."

@Ngwaladibopape99 noted:

"Shoes"

user84854995547 joked:

"O tla gola ka tsona. (He will grow with them.)"

LuxBillie predicted:

"So cute. If that’s his shoe size Desmond is going to be a tall young man."

Alyssa Vazquez Morán wrote:

"I'm a high school teacher and Desmond can come sit in my class any day! aw. So adorable and good mannered"

Summer_fortunes applauded:

"I just wanted to say I love how you have shaped him. He is clearly such a gentleman, elegant and eloquent."

Child conquers 1st day of school

A TikTok video went viral after showing a little kid headed to school. Many people could see how brave the child was.

Woman with baby has 1st day of Grade 1

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok from an African NGO went viral as it showed one of the women starting her life and education. The young mother named Flora started her school journey.

People's hearts were warmed to hear about the young lady's life. Many people commented on the video to express how touching it is to see her progress.

People enjoyed seeing a video posted by NGO organiser @tusaiweyana about a woman getting her life on track after having a baby. The lady in the video looked happy that she had started Grade 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News