9-Year-Old Doing Skincare Routine in TikTok Video Argues With Dad Over Bathroom Usage
- A 9-year-old was determined to get her way while arguing with her dad, who interrupted her self-care
- In a TikToK video, she showed a lot of attitude while speaking to her father, who asked for a favour
- People were amused by the playful interaction between a father and his sassy witty daughter
A man showed a video of his child responding to this request. In a video, she was busy with her beauty routine.
Online users commented on the hilarious video of the young kid. The little girl received more than 3,000 likes.
Girl shows dad attitude in TikTok video
A 9-year-old was busy doing her skincare routine. The dad @siphomarima interrupted her skin her to use the downstairs bathroom but she was not having it.
Watch the video below:
SA amused by little girl
The kid with the attitude went viral on TikTok and had many people laughing. Online users thought she was hilarious.
Audrey said:
"lol welcome to adulthood, our teenage yho."
Housewife of Strubenvalley wrote:
"I like the nails."
Mr_S commented:
"She is too cute."
CUTE ANGEL added:
"She is even fixing nails wow!"
KenB gushed:
"I love her already ."
Nyamb_ laughed:
"So much soap."
Moh addeD:
"This is cuteness overload."
NeliNelzNeza wrote:
"They are so obsessed with the night routines this gang."
kassyksf4l0 could relate:
"She's so me."
SA amused by kid correcting dad
In one TikTok video, a little girl told her dad how he should pronounce words. Online users had jokes about the dad
