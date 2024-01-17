A 9-year-old was determined to get her way while arguing with her dad, who interrupted her self-care

In a TikToK video, she showed a lot of attitude while speaking to her father, who asked for a favour

People were amused by the playful interaction between a father and his sassy witty daughter

A man showed a video of his child responding to this request. In a video, she was busy with her beauty routine.

A TikTok video shows a 9-year-old who did her skincare routine and kept her dad out of the bathroom. Image: @siphomarima

Source: TikTok

Online users commented on the hilarious video of the young kid. The little girl received more than 3,000 likes.

Girl shows dad attitude in TikTok video

A 9-year-old was busy doing her skincare routine. The dad @siphomarima interrupted her skin her to use the downstairs bathroom but she was not having it.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by little girl

The kid with the attitude went viral on TikTok and had many people laughing. Online users thought she was hilarious.

Audrey said:

"lol welcome to adulthood, our teenage yho."

Housewife of Strubenvalley wrote:

"I like the nails."

Mr_S commented:

"She is too cute."

CUTE ANGEL added:

"She is even fixing nails wow!"

KenB gushed:

"I love her already ."

Nyamb_ laughed:

"So much soap."

Moh addeD:

"This is cuteness overload."

NeliNelzNeza wrote:

"They are so obsessed with the night routines this gang."

kassyksf4l0 could relate:

"She's so me."

SA amused by kid correcting dad

In one TikTok video, a little girl told her dad how he should pronounce words. Online users had jokes about the dad

Doting dad's tender haircare touches Mzansi's hearts

Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming video of a black South African father meticulously doing his daughter's hair has emerged, melting hearts on TikTok.

The video shared by @mpase01 features a black father gently caring for his daughter's hair, his every touch exuding a love that transcends mere duty.

With practised hands, the father applies a relaxer to her hair, his movements precise yet tender. Each stroke seems imbued with affection, a silent conversation flowing between father and daughter through the shared language of touch.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News