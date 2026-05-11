Julius Malema says he is a “political prisoner” and compared his situation to anti-apartheid leaders jailed during apartheid

Malema claimed authorities would need to reopen Robben Island if they wanted to imprison him

The EFF leader also denied comparing Fadiel Adams to Steve Biko, saying he only spoke about the treatment Adams received

EFF President Julius Malema. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Julius Malema has defended himself against calls to resign after being found guilty in court, saying he sees himself as a political prisoner rather than a criminal.

Speaking during the Economic Freedom Fighters Youth campaign on Sunday, 11 May 2026, Malema compared his situation to anti-apartheid struggle icons including Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Oliver Tambo.

Malema argues for Ramaphosa's resignation

Speaking on the Phala Phala ruling and his calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, Julius Malema pushed back against claims that he was being hypocritical after recently being convicted of a crime.

Malema argued that, unlike President Cyril Ramaphosa, he does not hold state office and therefore should not be judged in the same way.

“I’m not your president. I’m a political prisoner. I was arrested for things I did in a political party,” he told supporters.

The EFF leader went further, saying if authorities want to imprison him, they should reopen Robben Island, where many anti-apartheid activists were jailed during apartheid.

"I am a political prisoner," says Malema

Malema further said they must open Robben Island if they want to arrest him because he cannot go be mixed with criminals when he was not a criminal.

“I’m on the same status like Mandela, Sisulu and Tambo. I didn’t do any crime or kill anyone. I’m arrested for politics.”

Malema also claimed lobby group AfriForum was behind the case against him because of his political views.

“You must ask yourself who is behind the case, and the answer is AfriForum. It is those who are behind the means of production and they don’t want me to tell the truth,” he said.

Malema denies calling Fadiel Adams, another Steve Biko

The Red Berets leader also denied claims that he compared activist Fadiel Adams to slain Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko.

According to Malema, he was referring to the treatment Adams received while in police custody and not comparing the two men directly.

“I never said Adams is Steve Biko. I said the treatment they are giving him is similar to the one they gave Steve Biko."

He further said by putting him behind a van and driving him for over 32 hours, they unwittingly made a hero out of Adams.

Malema argued that the harsh treatment of Adams could unintentionally gain him public sympathy and increase his popularity.

Fadiel Adams sends General Khumalo a message

Briefly News also reported that Fadiel Adams sent Head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo a message during his arrest. He said that he was not intimidated. He added that if he survived the night, he and Khumalo were going to dance. He concluded that it was time for Khumalo to kill him if it was his plan. This was after he was charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice after he was accused of interfering with former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa’s murder case.

Source: Briefly News