Rachel Kolisi warmed hearts across South Africa on Sunday, 10 May 2026, when she shared a sweet Instagram post with her children to mark Mother’s Day. The post was simple, genuine, and straight from the heart. South Africans were completely here for it.

Rachel Kolisi with her children. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi shows Rachel some love

The photo showed Rachel alongside her children, and her caption said everything without saying too much. She gave thanks to God and sent warm wishes to every mother celebrating the day. Fans flooded the comments section with nothing but love and kind words for her.

The response was overwhelming, with many calling her an inspiration and a strong woman. People praised her for staying grounded and present for her kids. Others simply said the post made their day.

Rachel has become a beloved public figure in South Africa. She is known for her warmth, her faith, and the grace she carries in everything she does publicly. Seeing her celebrate motherhood so openly resonated deeply with many South Africans who follow her journey. For Mzansi, this was more than just a celebrity post. It was a genuine moment that felt real and relatable to mothers everywhere.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

@afro_mom_reads commented:

“Happy Mother's Day.❤️ You're such an awesome mom! So lovely seeing you on the sidelines yesterday! 🏉✨️”

@liziwematloha said:

“Happy Mother's Day, my love. You are doing amazing.”

@miandy_k noted:

“Happy Mother’s Day, you are doing a great job. 👏❤️”

Source: Briefly News