Grace Mondlana Claps Back at Critics Who Slammed Her for Throwing Lavish Birthday Party for Her Dog
- Grace Mondlana fired back at a critic who sent her a DM questioning why she threw a birthday party for her dog
- The South African content creator addressed the backlash live on TikTok during a candid, unfiltered livestream from her home
- Grace's sharp response to the naysayer quickly caught the attention of Mzansi social media users
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Social media star Grace Mondlana is not here for the unsolicited opinions. The South African content creator went on a full clapback during a TikTok livestream after receiving a DM from a woman who questioned her decision to throw a birthday party for her dog.
Filmed in her home, with balloons visible in the background, Grace addressed her live audience in a candid, unfiltered tone. She spoke directly to the camera and told people where to get off.
Grace Mondlana shuts down the dog party critics
According to Grace, a woman slid into her DMs with the message: "How dare you have a party for a dog?" The response she served up was sharp and unapologetic.
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"I make parties for dogs in my free time, and that makes me happy. So in your free time, what are you doing?" she said.
She went further, pointing out what she saw as the absurdity of spending energy policing how others choose to live.
"You spend so much time consuming other people's lives, aware of your free time. My free time," she said.
Grace also leaned into the bigger picture, reminding viewers that life is short. "There are literally graves waiting for us to die. I'll go with memories. You'll go with knowing," she said, wrapping up her clapback with a philosophical punch.
Watch Grace's livestream clapback that got Mzansi talking:
Mzansi responds to the livestream
The clip made its rounds on X, drawing reactions from South African users. Here is what some had to say:
@Thee_mademoisel said:
"She’s absolutely right though."
@TSHIAMO remarked:
"People watching her life is what makes her money, though. She should’ve just kept quiet and talked it out with her therapist. Coz now when we watch her vlogs, we will remember that she said we must stop feeding off her life."
Grace Mondlana vents about adulting
In a previous report from Briefly News, Grace Mondlana shared a video speaking about the realities of her life.
She highlighted her financial pressures and opened up about feeling overwhelmed and emotionally drained.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za