On Friday, 10 April 2026, TikToker Grace Mondlana shared a video speaking about the realities of her life

She highlighted her financial pressures and opened up about feeling overwhelmed and emotionally drained

Her candid TikTok sparked mixed reactions, with some downplaying her struggles while others argued that financial comfort does not eliminate emotional stress

Grace Mondlana got real about burnout and financial pressure. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Popular social media influencer Grace Mondlana has opened up about her struggles as an adult.

Mondlana is known for showcasing a soft and luxurious life that most can only dream of.

Just over a month after allegedly buying and moving into her new apartment in a leafy suburb, the record-setting influencer got candid about her struggles as an adult.

Mondlana, whose age shocked South Africans when she celebrated her birthday in January, shared a TikTok on her official account on Friday, 10 April 2026. The post was captioned:

“How’s your adulting going? Yoh Hai😭✋🏽”

In the video, Grace spoke candidly about the financial pressures she deals with, explaining that it feels like there is always something to pay for. Service (SARS), she is settling a bill.

“I know I've never really shared my emotions with you guys, but I'm tired y'all. I am tired of being an adult. I am tired. It is tiring. If you're not playing SARS, you are paying school fees. It's too much. It's just too much,” Grace Mondlana said.

She added that people who admire her lifestyle may not fully understand the weight of her responsibilities. According to Mondlana, balancing her personal life, finances, and studies has left her feeling overwhelmed.

“You would die. You would die. Like, you would die a literal death. You would die. So overwhelmed. Oh my God. I'm tired. I'm sharing this because it's a part of the journey. I don't want you guys to think I've got everything figured out. I actually don't, and I'm mad because this is just too much for one girl. Like it's too much. It's just too much,” she added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Grace Mondlana shares her struggles

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users felt she was still in a better position than most, others pointed out that financial stability does not shield anyone from emotional or mental strain.

Here are some of the comments:

@Diana Fumhirwa advised:

"Stop downplaying other people’s feelings by comparing them to what you feel like it’s worse. It won’t change how she’s feeling, which is valid as well."

@Angelou_TN said:

"It’s honestly surprising to see how many people are dismissing how exhausted she is, just because she seems to have her life together. The truth is, pressure affects everyone; umgowo isn’t limited to a certain kind of person. Maintaining the lifestyle you’ve built for yourself takes a lot of effort, and it can be overwhelming. I genuinely understand where she’s coming from, kuningi."

@Kwena🐊 highlighted:

"Guys READ THE ROOM, not everything is about money!😭"

@keitumetsemanchid20 remarked:

"Imagine being tired without a car and house."

@koketsoMmabo consoled:

"I feel you, mama ❤️🥺"

Mzansi reacted after Grace Mondlana shared her struggles. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Clip of Grace Mondlana without makeup gets SA talking

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Grace Mondlana without makeup left South Africans puzzled about her appearance.

The TikToker's video without makeup was reshared on X on Sunday, 12 April 2026, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News