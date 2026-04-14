A Video of Grace Mondlana's Face Without Makeup Gets SA Talking: "Makeup is a Scam"
- Social media influencer Grace Mondlana's latest video without makeup left South Africans puzzled about her appearancer
- The TikToker's video without makeup was shared by a South African on X on Sunday, 12 April 2026
- Fans of the influencer, however, defended her in the comment section and claimed that she's authentic
Popular social media influencer and content creator Grace Mondlana received mixed reviews online when a video of her face without makeup was shared on X.
The TikToker previously trended on social media when she was blasted on social media for her year-end function.
Mondlana also got Mzansi talking when a man who made fun of her was put in his place on social media.
Social media user @holyash21 shared a video of Mondlana without makeup on her X account on 12 April 2026.
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"Yoh, makeup is a scam. You'll didn't lie," she captioned the clip.
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South Africans react to the TikToker's clip
@TheGyal_ commented:
"I wouldn’t expect this statement from another female."
@Kgosigadi_Mj responded:
"The important thing here is happiness and money."
@m_kobene said:
"Make up or not… Ke skobo," (she's not beautiful).
@nicolett_nyambe wrote:
"You are right, 'makeup is a scam' because look at the glow on her face. Skin is so clear. She's beautiful."
@TheeCompatriot replied:
"Are you insinuating she's ugly? Because my darling, she's not. All I see is a clean, hardworking girl, living her best life whilst at it. Do you guys really enjoy bashing and belittling other people? To gain what? Because it's really getting weird."
@mntwanomhle10 responded:
"Now do you blame us when we say we don't want someone with make up?"
@B_Margiano reacted:
"But you also look like her, though, y'all are in the same range."
@MissOpinionSA wrote:
"Oksalayo, she's living a life you can only imagine. Cry louder!"
@inmybarbieera said:
"What I love about her is that her looks have not been able to stop anything, and she’s a very sweet girl."
@Motso_Belk29 replied:
"But she’s always vlogging without makeup."
@might_be_kb said:
"And why is that in most cases? Women who have money look like this."
@GudGirlLucy1 reacted:
"And you know what? She’s authentically herself. And she’s winning this content creation thing."
@Khitha__ responded:
"Fishing for engagements by speaking like that about another woman, you should be ashamed of yourself."
@PortiaMoemedi wrote:
"You guys are so so so mean! So mean! There was no need for this tweet. Leave people’s looks out of things, get. Not cool."
Grace Mondlana is accused of misleading fans about buying a house after moving out
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Grace Mondlana faced backlash for allegedly misleading her supporters about the ownership of her home.
After documenting her latest video, moving out of her apartment, several users were confused, claiming the influencer said she had bought it.
Meanwhile, her loyal supporters came in with guns blazing to defend her in the comment section.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za