Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter recently stole the show at her latest performance

The singer had previously clapped back at those who were mean towards her after she lost weight

Her body transformation had many people stunned and inspired to also work on their bodies

Nkosazana Daughter was committed to losing weight and has achieved great results. Image: Nkosazanadaughter

Source: Instagram

Trolls did not stand a chance against Nkosazana Daughter's willingness to fetch her body.

The Amapiano singer recently performed, but despite her soothing vocals being the main star of the show, all eyes were on her figure.

Nkosazana's figure trends

For years, Nkosazana Daughter was subjected to online trolling because of her weight and style. After she took all the hate to heart, the singer put all the anger into her weight loss regime and the results are in!

X user @TheRealMotase posted a video of Nkosazana performing one of her hit songs, and the figure took centre stage.

"Oh man.. I can't get over how gorgeous Nkosazana is," bragged the user.

Nkosazana Daughter’s new bod stole the show. Image: Nkosazana daughter

Source: Instagram

Although she looks stunning, some people are still not fans of her choice of wardrobe. Some peeps were concerned about her choice to wear gym-like clothing to a stage performance.

@phiphiMT replied:

"The weight loss ate, plus she's a tall lady. She is fire."

@_DJMosh responded:

"See how much better and refreshed she looks? Stay in shape, my friends."

@mis_sriri said:

"Ever since she lost some weight, she looks really good."

@wwwwwwwwords reacted:

"If she’s styling herself, she needs to stop and get a professional because she can’t be wearing ugly outfits like this. It’s disrespectful."

@RoyIAM said:

"Too much and her performance is getting longer with every show. Love it for her."

@Ntombenhle124 asked:

"Can't she at least wear proper clothes for performing? She needs to respect her fans, she can't always be wearing gym clothes everywhere."

@Tsagatido replied:

"Nor she ate, she needed this turnaround for her confidence and career in the music industry."

@Mambhexeza replied:

"There was a time when performers used to dress in the most extravagant outfits…now they are just lazy."

Nkosazana Daughter claps back at weight watchers

Trolls really tried to get under Nkosazana Daughter's skin. The star was fed up with the hate, so she clapped back. "My body, not your body, F u," she said.

She had previously told people off over their constant, nasty comments about her weight.

Fans, however, were in love with her new body.

Sha Sh sparks autotune allegations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sha Sha faced backlash on social media after footage from her performance surfaced on 29 March 2026. Footage from her performance at D48 in Midrand raised questions after several users alleged that she sounded nothing like her chart-topping songs.

The Amapiano star was accused of using autotune in her past performances when her latest vocals sounded nothing like what fans are used to. The online fam questioned the renowned singer's talents and whether she had been fooling her fans all along.

Source: Briefly News